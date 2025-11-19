‘High School Musical’ star surprises on ‘DWTS’ Season 34 to support Dylan Efron in an adorably sweet moment

Dylan Efron enjoyed unmatched support on the dance show with his family cheering him on

The tribute night for the legendary singer, Prince, on 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 just got more starry with the presence of a fan favorite actor. Just a week shy of the finals, the six remaining celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to put forth their best moves. To top it off, the recent episode featured a beloved actor in the audience, showering his support on Dylan Efron, and honestly, we are as excited as you.

Zac Efron of 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' attends The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location in Park City, Utah (Image Source: Getty Images for IMDb | Photo by Rich Polk)

The celebrity in discussion is Dylan's superstar brother, Zac Efron. During the Tuesday, November 18 episode, Dylan delivered one of his strongest performances of the season on 'DWTS,' hitting the ballroom with pro partner Daniella Karagach for the semifinals. Their tango to 'I Would Die 4 U' impressed the judges and earned a high score of 27 out of 30, as per Today. But the moment that truly stole the spotlight came right after the dance. As the judges shared their critiques, the cameras cut to the audience, revealing Zac, making a surprise appearance in the ballroom for the very first time.

Sitting with their little sister Olivia, who was happily sitting on his lap, Zac was seen smiling proudly and clapping enthusiastically for Dylan. Fans immediately took to X to express their excitement, with one commenting, "Zac Efron at dwts is something i didn’t know i needed," while another added, "Zac Efron is in the house! I hope the curse of this szn doesn't hit Dylan! Contestants go home when their important ppl come." A fan remarked, "Zac Efron was like bro you make the semi finals ill be there! lmao."

Notably, Dylan has made it to Week 7 of 'DWTS' Season 34, but his older brother Zac Efron has noticeably stayed out of the ballroom until today. Fans were especially surprised Zac didn't attend Dedication Week, when Dylan performed 'Rewrite the Stars,' a song the actor recorded for 'The Greatest Showman,' which Dylan dedicated to their 5-year-old sister Olivia. In his pre-performance video, Dylan grew emotional while discussing his bond with both Olivia and their younger brother Henry, as per E! News.

Dylan emotionally explained, "I'm dedicating this dance to my little sister, Olivia. I wasn't expecting to be a big brother…but immediately, I was inseparable from her." He then connected the moment to Zac, saying, "Now, being able to dance to 'Rewrite the Stars,' this is a nod to my brother." Tearing up, he added, "Zac's always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless. I want to be that to Olivia; I want to be the best role model I can."