When is ‘DWTS’ Season 34 finale? Fan-favorite ABC show heats up ahead of Prince-themed semifinals

‘DWTS’ Season 34 finale is days away, and the Prince-themed semifinals will test the remaining couples with two challenging routines

With each new episode, the competition in the milestone season of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 is piping hot. After a stellar performance and an equally enjoyable relay-dance, Andy Richter bid farewell to the competition in the last episode. Moving forward, the new episode will celebrate the iconic singer, Prince, making the competition even more appealing and fierce. Not only that, but fans are also left wondering about the finale date of the popular competition, and you will be surprised to know it is only a few days away.

A photo of 'DWTS' pairs for Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is one week away from its grand finale, which means the show will crown its winner on Tuesday, November 25. This week's semi-final episode celebrates Prince, featuring dances set exclusively to his iconic hits. Not only that, after a two-week blackout of Disney-owned channels, YouTube TV subscribers can once again watch the show live following a new agreement reached on Friday, November 14, as per The Palm Beach Post.

The latest episode is 'Prince Night,' honoring the late music legend with dances set to his iconic hits. The next week will feature a three-hour finale, where the season 34 champion will be crowned. Talking about the Prince Night, 'Dancing With the Stars' honors Prince with a special theme night featuring routines set to his biggest hits. The six remaining couples will perform two dances each, one new style and one repeat, to showcase their growth, with the show opening to 'Let's Go Crazy,' choreographed by Luam Keflezgy, as per Today.

For Prince Night, each of the six remaining 'DWTS' couples will perform two dances. Robert Irwin & Witney Carson take on a jive to 'Baby I'm a Star' and a Viennese waltz to 'WOW.' Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas dance a cha-cha to '1999' and a Viennese waltz to 'Slow Love.' Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy perform an Argentine tango to 'Little Red Corvette' and a Viennese waltz to 'Purple Rain.' Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten will deliver a foxtrot to 'I Wanna Be Your Lover' and a paso doble to 'When Doves Cry.' Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa tackle a jive to 'Raspberry Beret' and an Argentine tango to 'U Got the Look.' Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach round out the night with a tango to 'I Would Die 4 U' and a cha cha to 'Kiss.'