‘DWTS’ pro threatens to quit over off-camera comments about her partner, source says: ‘She will fight...’

Daniella Karagach is reportedly saying that she will quit 'Dancing With the Stars' if her husband is removed from the dance reality show

The latest season of 'Dancing With The Stars' has been quite eventful and charged with power-packed dance performances as well as a few moments of heartfelt intrigue. In one such turn of events, 'DWTS' pro Daniella Karagach is reportedly unhappy over the judge's remarks and certain off-camera comments concerning her husband and co-star Pasha Paskhkov. According to a recent report by The US Sun, a source close to the show has revealed that Karagarch is threatening to leave the long-running dance reality show over concerns that the judges might decide to fire her husband.

It all started earlier on in season 34 of 'DWTS' when Pashkov's performances failed to elicit wholehearted approval from the judges. Pashkov consistently received criticism from the judges for his rather lacklustre performance, and was even rebuked by judge Carol Ann Inaba for his "repetitive" choreography. Inaba further recommended Pashkov to "step up" his game. This soon led the producers to reconsider whether they wanted Pashkov to be a part of the next season or not.

As per the source: "Producers are questioning if Pasha has what it takes to continue being a pro after a few setbacks this season. It’s causing some tension with Daniella on the set and behind the scenes because she will fight tooth and nail for Pasha." Given the popularity commanded by Karagach on the platform of 'DWTS', it is no wonder that she has considerable leverage. The source has further revealed: "(Daniella) will stick up for him (Pashkov) and fight for him harder than anything, so she’s not happy with some of the comments production and the judges have made on camera and off camera. She’s warned them that if he gets fired, she will walk too. And they cannot afford to lose her."

Although there is still time to finalize the cast for the upcoming season, it is incumbent on the producers of the show to take Pashkov's support base into consideration, as any unpopular move might put the show in jeopardy. Pashkov is reportedly well-liked and respected by not only the other pro dancers but by the celebrity contestants and the crew members as well. He came on board the show back in 2019 and was paired with 'The Office' star Kate Flannery.

Following in her husband's footsteps, Karagach joined 'DWTS' in the same year and went on to become a full-time pro in 2020. She reached the third spot with rapper Nelly in her debut season. Her second season saw her lifting the Mirrorball Trophy along with ex-NBA sportsman Iman Shumpert. Pasha, however, is yet to take the trophy home and has so far only made it to the show's finale once, hitting the third spot with Ariana Madix on season 32.