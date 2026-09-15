MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Did Taylor Swift win an award at the 2026 Emmys? Here’s what happened

There’s a very Taylor Swift-coded reason she was not present at the Emmys this time
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift had five chances to add an Emmy to her collection in 2026, but failed to win any. ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show’ was nominated for five Emmys, which showcased the different aspects of the Disney+ concert special, from directing and editing to sound and technical direction. However, all of them missed the mark. So, if you have been wondering, did Taylor Swift win an Emmy in 2026? The answer is: No. Meanwhile, the biggest category tied to Swift’s ‘The Final Show’ was Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). This variety special was up against ‘The Muppet Show,’ ‘Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...,’ ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Girl,’ and ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night.’ The Emmy ultimately went to ‘The Muppet Show. 

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Not only did ‘The Final Show’ miss out on the main prize, it failed to collect any wins whatsoever, having lost bids for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special. Therefore, Taylor’s run at the 2026 Emmys ended with five nominations and no wins.

Notably, she won an Emmy in 2015 for ‘AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience.’ The prize was given in the category of Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Original Interactive Program. Her nominations this year marked the second time that she was nominated for the prestigious TV Academy honor. It’s also worth noting that she was absent from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the September 14 event but managed to make a special appearance anyway. Host Mariska Hargitay starred in a pre-taped ‘Law & Order: SVU’ sketch centered around the mystery of whether the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer would arrive at the event. Eventually, the singer herself appeared in the segment while carrying her cat, Olivia Benson, and responded to the iconic “dun-dun” sound effect. Thus, technically Taylor Swift did appear at the 2026 Emmys, but not in person.

(L-R) Donna Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift, and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(L-R) Donna Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift, and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But where was she? Swift was actually in Kansas City. On September 14, the singer was in Arrowhead Stadium to support her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. Swift was also seen chatting with actor Tom Cruise during the match. The five Emmy categories in which Swift was nominated were announced at the Creative Arts Emmys in early September, so there was nothing left to vote for at the main Emmys ceremony. While she did not win this time, five Emmy nominations for a concert film are quite an impressive achievement.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 team teases even more dramatic chapter after major Emmy win
TV

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 team teases even more dramatic chapter after major Emmy win

'The Pitt' Season 3 is currently in production and will return sometime in January 2027
4 hours ago
9 stars left out of the 2026 Emmys In Memoriam, from Robert Redford to Nicholas Brendon
TV

9 stars left out of the 2026 Emmys In Memoriam, from Robert Redford to Nicholas Brendon

Several familiar TV stars were missing from the 2026 Emmys In Memoriam despite major tributes during the ceremony.
4 hours ago
‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars reunite at Emmys as they honor Farrah Fawcett
CHARLIE'S ANGELS

‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars reunite at Emmys as they honor Farrah Fawcett

‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress Farrah Fawcett passed away in 2009 after her battle with cancer
5 hours ago
Sally Field sets record with her win at the 2026 Emmy Awards: 'This is not supposed to happen'
TV

Sally Field sets record with her win at the 2026 Emmy Awards: 'This is not supposed to happen'

Sally Field won in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie’ category for her work in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’
6 hours ago
2026 Emmys Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ dominates with 14 Wins as ‘The Pitt’ takes Best Drama
TV

2026 Emmys Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ dominates with 14 Wins as ‘The Pitt’ takes Best Drama

Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart, Rhea Seehorn and more were among the biggest winners across the 78th Emmy Awards
7 hours ago
7 biggest surprises at the 2026 Emmys, from Matthew Rhys’ historic double to Jean Smart’s record
TV

7 biggest surprises at the 2026 Emmys, from Matthew Rhys’ historic double to Jean Smart’s record

The Emmys had a few surprise wins up their sleeve. Here are 7 biggest moments of the 2026 Emmys.
7 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar makes subtle dig about canceled ‘Buffy’ reboot at Emmys: ‘I guess we...’
TV

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes subtle dig about canceled ‘Buffy’ reboot at Emmys: ‘I guess we...’

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fan favorites came together on stage to present the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
8 hours ago
Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award
TV

Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award

‘The Late Show’ was nominated alongside 'The Daily Show,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' and 'Saturday Night Live'
8 hours ago
‘Pluribus’ makes Emmy history after breaking ‘Better Call Saul’ streak
TV

‘Pluribus’ makes Emmy history after breaking ‘Better Call Saul’ streak

Vince Gilligan just broke a streak that followed him for years
9 hours ago
2026 Emmys Biggest Snubs: Harrison Ford, Zendaya and major shows that went home empty-handed
TV

2026 Emmys Biggest Snubs: Harrison Ford, Zendaya and major shows that went home empty-handed

Several familiar contenders left television’s biggest night empty-handed as others made Emmy history.
9 hours ago