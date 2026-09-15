Did Taylor Swift win an award at the 2026 Emmys? Here’s what happened

There’s a very Taylor Swift-coded reason she was not present at the Emmys this time

Taylor Swift had five chances to add an Emmy to her collection in 2026, but failed to win any. ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show’ was nominated for five Emmys, which showcased the different aspects of the Disney+ concert special, from directing and editing to sound and technical direction. However, all of them missed the mark. So, if you have been wondering, did Taylor Swift win an Emmy in 2026? The answer is: No. Meanwhile, the biggest category tied to Swift’s ‘The Final Show’ was Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). This variety special was up against ‘The Muppet Show,’ ‘Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...,’ ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Girl,’ and ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night.’ The Emmy ultimately went to ‘The Muppet Show.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Not only did ‘The Final Show’ miss out on the main prize, it failed to collect any wins whatsoever, having lost bids for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special. Therefore, Taylor’s run at the 2026 Emmys ended with five nominations and no wins.

Notably, she won an Emmy in 2015 for ‘AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience.’ The prize was given in the category of Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Original Interactive Program. Her nominations this year marked the second time that she was nominated for the prestigious TV Academy honor. It’s also worth noting that she was absent from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the September 14 event but managed to make a special appearance anyway. Host Mariska Hargitay starred in a pre-taped ‘Law & Order: SVU’ sketch centered around the mystery of whether the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer would arrive at the event. Eventually, the singer herself appeared in the segment while carrying her cat, Olivia Benson, and responded to the iconic “dun-dun” sound effect. Thus, technically Taylor Swift did appear at the 2026 Emmys, but not in person.

(L-R) Donna Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift, and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But where was she? Swift was actually in Kansas City. On September 14, the singer was in Arrowhead Stadium to support her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. Swift was also seen chatting with actor Tom Cruise during the match. The five Emmy categories in which Swift was nominated were announced at the Creative Arts Emmys in early September, so there was nothing left to vote for at the main Emmys ceremony. While she did not win this time, five Emmy nominations for a concert film are quite an impressive achievement.