Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel with Anne Hathaway sets release date

Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle in ‘Days of Thunder’ alongside Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, and Randy Quaid

After delivering blockbusters with the sequels to 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun,' Tom Cruise is set to deliver another healthy dose of nostalgia. He will star in the sequel to his hit 1990 film 'Days of Thunder,' as reported by Deadline. For those unaware, Cruise played the charming Cole Trickle in the movie, who was making his name in NASCAR amidst enemies, allies, and a romance. Cruise will reprise the part in the sequel, alongside Anne Hathaway. The highly anticipated sequel is expected to come out on June 2, 2028. Cruise revealed the update on his social media handles.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the premiere of "The End of Oak Street" on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) — AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

The video featured both A-listers, who announced the date by revealing a NASCAR car. Hathaway also shared when she will start filming the sequel. "I'm gonna have this baby, and then make this movie," she said. Plot details remain under wraps, but speculation suggests that Hathaway will play a team owner and an engineer in the sequel. Will Staples has penned the script for the sequel. Paramount has reportedly both fast-tracked the project and hired Jonathan Levine to direct the venture. Cruise joins Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper as producers of the movie. Bruckheimer also served as the producer of the original movie. Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker starred in the original movie. It is yet to be seen whether any of them return for the sequel.

A still of Cole and Claire from 'Days of Thunder' — (Image Source: Paramount)

Many fans believe that the return most hard to secure would be Kidman's, considering her romantic history with Cruise. Both fell in love on the sets of 'Days of Thunder' and, after a long marriage, went their separate ways. However, in a surprising turn of events, Cruise reportedly wants Kidman to be in the sequel as Dr. Claire Lewicki, according to Radar Online. "Let's cut to the chase: Is there room for Nicole Kidman to show up in Days of Thunder 2? Yes. And in terms of dealmaking, it's not a difficult path," said an insider close to Cruise. "Tom apparently wants it to happen, but the ball is in Nicole's, and only Nicole's, court."

A still of Cole from 'Days of Thunder' — (Image Source: Paramount)

Randy Quaid, who starred in the original, does not seem completely on board with Hathaway's addition. "We need Nicole [Kidman] back," Quaid wrote on X. "Don't be a pussy, [Tom Cruise]. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy, because if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant." The movie will be shot in IMAX and also screened in Dolby cinemas, 4DX, and premium large-screen formats.