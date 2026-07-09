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‘Hacks’ creator has disappointing update for Jimmy and Kayla’s spinoff show amid Emmy nominations.

Jimmy and Kayla played colleagues-turned-best-friends for five seasons of the hit comedy series, but now we've an unfortunate news for the show.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
An image of Kayla and Jimmy from the award-winning series 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Hacks)
An image of Kayla and Jimmy from the award-winning series 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Hacks)

'Hacks' has recently bagged 24 Emmy nominations, setting a new record for most-nominated comedy series in the award show's history. The show's leading ladies, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, picked up nominations for Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. Other Supporting Actor/Actress nominations went to Paul W. Downs for his role as manager Jimmy LuSaque Jr., and Megan Stalter for her portrayal of Kayla Schaefer, Jimmy's assistant and later co-manager. The chemistry and friendship between Kayla and Jimmy became one of the series' biggest highlights, so much so that it sparked speculation about a spinoff series centered on the duo after the series wrapped up its five-season run in May.

Fans hoping to see the dynamic duo return got a definitive update from Downs. Fans got a clear update about the spinoff series from Downs, who also serves as the show's co-creator alongside Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Right after the show scored the historic Emmy nominations, he told Variety that the spinoff is "not going to happen." The 43-year-old Downs shared that the decision stems from their desire to preserve the show's perfect ending. 

An image of Kayla and Jimmy from 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @hacks)
An image of Kayla and Jimmy from 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @hacks)

He said, "The reason is that the story has been very important to us; we pitched its ending from the beginning. Because we were able to end it in the way that we did, it feels like something we do not want to change in any way. We want it to exist the way it did. We feel so happy with how it ended, and we are so happy with how people have reacted to the finale of the show. For that reason, it’s something that we want to leave [as is]. I’ve never definitively said that, but I’m definitively saying that. I’m not being coy, I’m telling you the truth. It’s not happening."

In the Season 5 finale of 'Hacks,' Jimmy and Kayla found themselves back at the Latitude agency, where they first met. Kayla was hired as Jimmy's assistant despite her obvious lack of experience because her father, Michael Schaefer, owned the agency. However, at the end of Season 5, they were forced to return to the same company after Michael shut down their newly-formed rival agency. But their fortunes turned after Jimmy discovered evidence that Michael had committed fraud and embezzlement, and used it to blackmail him into stepping down from his role. Kayla and Jimmy took over the reins of Latitude and started their tenure as co-owners of the agency. Their final scene also marked a full-circle moment for the duo, as Kayla returned to her old desk answering calls for Jimmy. Viewers can watch all five seasons of 'Hacks' on HBO Max.

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