Did Demi Engemann leave ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’? Fans notice dramatic drop in screen time

Apparently, Demi Engemann wanted to 'get paid three times more than everyone else' to be on the show

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 is here, and many fans have already binge-watched all 10 episodes of the Hulu reality show. Some fans noticed that a few MomTok members got a little less screentime in the third season of the show than in the previous seasons. When we talk about Demi Engemann, who was painted as a villain in the first two seasons, she had less screentime in the third season, compared to her fellow cast members. Fans barely got to see Engemann in the first half of season 3. Right now, they are wondering if Engemann has left the show.

According to a report by Decider, Engemann did leave 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' ahead of the new season. During the season 3 premiere, Mikayla Matthews candidly spoke about Engemann's absence from the show. In the episode, Matthews claimed that Engemann wanted to "get paid three times more than everyone else" to be on the show. In addition to this, Matthews said, “When she didn’t get that, she officially walked away from MomTok.”

In the first three episodes, Engemann was seen at some influencer events that the other MomTok members also attended. However, Engemann wasn't mic'd up, and she didn't give any confessional interviews. Despite that, she caught the attention of the viewers as she was engaged in some tense arguments. Later on, Engemann showed up in the sixth episode and stated that she had given a lot of thought before she decided to leave MomTok. “Ultimately, it came down to just feeling like I wasn’t being valued,” she said, as per Cosmopolitan.

Elsewhere in the episode, Engemann subtly hinted at her potential comeback at the end of season 3. Then, she went on to say, “I am back to set the record straight. I’m back to tell the truth, and I don’t feel like I’ve had a fair chance at sharing my story.” Up until this moment, Engemann hasn't made any official comment on her departure from the show. In case you're wondering, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 is now available for streaming on Hulu.