Who is Demi Engemann? Meet ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star who found love after messy divorce

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann has embraced the complexities of a blended family life after going through a divorce and and subsequent remarriage. In her current role, she skillfully balances the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband while also focusing on raising awareness about the benefits of ketamine therapy.

This innovative approach to mental health treatment not only tackles a range of psychological issues but is also gaining recognition for its effectiveness in alleviating postpartum depression. Demi's journey reflects her dedication to both her family dynamics and her passion for mental health advocacy. Despite the challenges of her first marriage's end, she and her ex-husband have managed to build a friendship, showcasing their maturity and understanding. Additionally, Demi and Brett often spend time with her ex and his wife, highlighting their supportive and amicable blended family dynamic.

How did 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann and Brett Engemann meet?

Demi and her second husband, Brett Engemann, recently revealed an intriguing backstory about their relationship on social media. They first met when Demi was just ten years old, while Brett, at 26, was already well-established in his life. Although their initial meeting didn’t lead to a romantic connection, fate had other plans. Fast forward three years, and they reconnected, sparking a relationship that blossomed into something beautiful.

Brett, who previously showcased his talents as a quarterback for Brigham Young University, is now happily partnered with Demi, who is 30 years old, while Brett is 46. Together, they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood, blending their lives with three children from their previous relationships.

Demi has openly shared her journey, revealing that she married young but faced the challenges of divorce by the age of 24, with her daughter only three years old at the time. Despite the trials of her first marriage, Demi believes that her journey was necessary, as it ultimately led her to find love again with Brett, whom she describes as worth the wait.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann shares that some people mistake Brett for her dad

In a recent TikTok video, Demi Engemann opened up misconceptions about her husband, Brett. She humorously pointed out that because of their age difference, people often mistake Brett for her father instead of her spouse. "When you marry someone older because he's more mature than guys your age and now people think you're married to your dad," Demi explained.

The video that was uploaded to her TikTok account has rapidly gained immense popularity, amassing more than 699,000 views and receiving an impressive 44,000 likes. This surge in engagement has propelled the clip into viral status, capturing the attention of a wide audience across the platform. As a result, it has sparked conversations and interactions among viewers, further contributing to its reach and influence within the TikTok community.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann calls Brett Engemann 'the man of her actual dreams'

In June 2024, Demi Engemann took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Brett, in celebration of Father's Day. In her touching post, she affectionately referred to him as "the man of her dreams," expressing her deep love and admiration for him. This sentimental gesture highlighted their special bond as both a couple and parents, showcasing the joy and appreciation Demi feels for Brett's role in their family.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man of my actual dreams! 🫶🏼 the father of all fathers to his two sons, I’ve never seen a dad so involved or love their kids harder, the most devoted step-dad to Maude, and future father to our own children one day 🤞🏽😭 your ability to remain consistently loyal to your role as father/step-father while navigating all that life throws your way, will never cease to amaze me! You are the perfect example of what a man/husband/father should be, and I’m the luckiest to have a front row seat to watch and experience it all! 😍♥️ I love you!" she captioned the post.

