Are Jessi and Marciano still together? ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 puts rumors to rest

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jessi Draper Ngatikaura kissed ‘Vanderpump Villa’ star Marciano Brunette twice.

Since the time the explosive finale of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2 aired, fans have been busy pondering what went down between Jessi Draper Ngatikaura and the ‘Vanderpump Villa’ star Marciano Brunette. It seems like now, fans will get the answers to all their questions in the third season of the Hulu reality show. As per Cosmopolitan, Jessi stated she never slept with Brunette. However, Jessi revealed that she did have an emotional affair with Brunette, which led to some kissing. In addition to this, she also mentioned that this fling happened when she was separated from her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura.

For the unversed, several members of ‘The Secret Lives of Modern Wives’ made an appearance on the second season of ‘Vanderpump Villa.’ Then, the rumours about Jessi and Brunette’s affair began swirling in the air. The two were even spotted packing on the PDA in West Hollywood. At that point, Jessi shut down all the speculations by saying, “If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn’t do it in public.” On the other hand, Brunette claimed that he and Jessi had slept together and had an affair.

After the season 2 finale aired, Jessi took to her Instagram page and posted a video of herself. “I’ll speak when I can,” Jessi wrote in the caption of the video. The video footage also featured a text message that read, “That ending though.” Then, Jessi didn’t confirm whether the rumours about her affair with Brunette were true. In the season 3 premiere, she confessed that she kissed Brunette twice and they had an emotional affair. Eventually, she pulled the plug on their short romance.

During a June 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Jessi candidly spoke about her marriage to Jordan. Then, Jessi said, “We’re back working on things. Every day is different. Marriage is hard. We still have ups and downs — and you will see a lot of that unfold in season 3.” In the third season of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ Jessi and Jordan decided to separate for 90 days. However, by the finale, the pair got back together. In the tenth episode of ‘TSLOMS’ Season 3, Jordan shared with Jessi that their time apart made him realise how much he loves her. As per PEOPLE, Jordan told Jessi, “I want to make it work with you. I believe that we both deserve to put what’s happened behind us and try to move forward from it.”