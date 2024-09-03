Who stars in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'? Meet 8 influencers spilling secrets on Hulu's reality show

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' follows a group of Mormon influencers who took TikTok by storm in 2022 with their unconventional lifestyles

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Hulu's upcoming series, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' is already on the horizon. The show will explore the fallout of a sensational sex scandal that gripped audiences around the globe. Viewers will be treated to an in-depth look at the cast, with a special focus on the mom influencers who took TikTok by storm in 2022 with their unique and unconventional lifestyles. These women boldly challenge societal norms tied to their religious beliefs and traditional gender roles.

As the series premieres on Friday, September 6, fans will witness how this dramatic fallout affects the relationships, marriages, and faith of these women. The show promises to unveil the complexities and challenges they encounter in the aftermath of the scandal, providing a raw and unfiltered look into their lives. The story took a dramatic turn when Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the leading figures in this group, publicly announced her divorce from her then-husband, Tate Paul. She cited "soft swinging" with close friends as a significant factor contributing to the breakdown of her marriage. This revelation sent shockwaves through the community and raised eyebrows about the group's dynamics. In the wake of the scandal, several of Taylor's co-stars have strongly denied any involvement in the controversial activities, leading to strained friendships among the women. Continue reading further to get acquainted with the cast of this compelling new series.

Who stars in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul, 30, found herself in hot water when she announced her divorce from her husband, Tate Paul, and took the scandal to court. In July 2022, she debuted a new relationship with Dakota Mortensen by sharing a video of the two dancing.

Taylor then tagged her new partner in the caption, writing, "I will not be sharing this one.” In 2023, Taylor was arrested following a confrontation with Mortensen. She faced misdemeanor charges for assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. Ultimately, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, with the other charges being dismissed.

Demi Engemann

Demi Engemann, another cast member, describes herself as the "CEO of cool mom." She has garnered over 300,000 followers on TikTok by sharing glimpses of her life with her husband, Bret Engemann, and their blended family. The Utah native, who was married and divorced at 24, has three children with her current husband Brett who is 46 years old, including two stepsons from his prior relationship and one daughter from her previous marriage.

“The road to finding each other has been anything but easy. Yet the peace I feel when I’m with this man makes it all so worth it. He feels like home,” the 30-year-old shared in a TikTok video.

Jennifer Affleck

Jennifer Affleck, 25, is a mother of two and married to Zac Affleck, a cousin of Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. She has more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, where she shares lifestyle and family-oriented content.

A trailer for the Hulu show highlighted a tense exchange between the couple, during which Zac expressed his disapproval of the MomTok community. Jennifer expressed that the group holds significant value for her, to which her husband responded that managing a divorce while caring for their two children would be challenging, leaving the choice ultimately up to her.

Jessi Ngatikaura

Jessi Ngatikaura is known as "the grandma of the group" as she is the oldest member of the cast. After her divorce, the 32-year-old has remarried and now has three children with her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura: Jagger, Jovi, and a stepdaughter named Peyton.

Jessi is a hairstylist who owns her salon, a product line, and a hair design school. In addition to sharing lifestyle content, she frequently provides insights into her professional life on her social media channels.

Layla Taylor

Layla Taylor, the youngest member of Hulu's upcoming show, at 23, is managing life as a single mother of two after her divorce. She has two sons, Oliver and Maxwell. Despite her age, she openly shares her experiences through "day in the life" vlogs featuring her sons. She also discusses sensitive topics, including her journey with plastic surgery and her romantic life, even outlining what she considers "out" for 2024.

Mayci Neeley

Mayci Neeley, a former standout tennis player at Brigham Young University, has embarked on a new chapter, trading her tennis racket for a writing pen. At 29, she now shares her experiences and insights through her blog, giving readers a glimpse into her life story.

In addition to her blogging endeavors, Mayci holds the position of CEO at Babymama, a company dedicated to providing nutritional support for expectant mothers. As a mother of two, she candidly shares the realities of navigating life with her blended family.

Furthermore, Mayci and her husband, Jacob Neeley, are open about their journey to expand their family through in vitro fertilization (IVF), allowing her followers to connect with their experiences on a deeper level.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla Matthews, a 24-year-old mother of three, is married to Jace Terry, who prefers to maintain a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. In the trailer, she candidly revealed that she became a mother for the first time at just 16.

Mikayla is very transparent with her audience on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She shares a wide array of content, ranging from her favorite parenting products to her personal experiences managing eczema, as well as delightful moments spent with her children.

As a former teen mom, Mikayla expressed that the upcoming show explores the real challenges and experiences she and others like her are facing. “We wanted to show the different sides of religion,” she shared.

Whitney Leavitt

At 31 years old, Whitney Leavitt adds her unique flair to the ensemble of Mormon wives. As a proud mother of two children, with a third on the way, she enjoys a loving marriage with her husband, Connor Leavitt, with whom she has shared seven wonderful years.

Whitney's engaging and witty presence on social media has captivated a massive audience, amassing over two million followers on TikTok, where she shares content that blends her passions for both “twerking” and “baking.”

In her own words, Whitney reflected on the dynamics of reality TV, stating, “When you see a lot of reality TV, they aren’t really friends before filming the show. We’ve built a business together and we get to show the world how we did that.”

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' premieres on September 6, 2024, only on Hulu.