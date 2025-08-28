‘AGT’ contestant channels his inner Elvis Presley and charms Sofía Vergara (and us) with an original song

Drake Milligan stunned the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his flawless vocals and a band in the background.

Wearing a neatly pressed shirt and channeling classic cowboy charm, Drake Milligan stepped onto the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage with a guitar in one hand and a mic in the other. With a confident, rodeo-like swagger, he introduced himself to the judges, sharing that he had been working on recording his own music. When Simon Cowell asked if he believed ‘AGT’ was the right platform to showcase his talent, Milligan responded without hesitation, “Absolutely!” He added, “Back in the day, Elvis had sold-out shows, the Beatles did too and I see this kind of on the same scale, maybe even bigger.”

After Simon Cowell handed over the stage, Milligan called in his band and tuned his guitar. Moments later, a smooth melody filled the air as Milligan began to sing. With captivating vocals and compelling stage presence, he drew the audience in, his precise hand gestures and expressive face adding to the performance. As he launched into a powerful chorus, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum exchanged excited glances and shook their heads in awe. The drummer leaned into the rhythm, the guitarist supported the build-up, and soon enough, a telling smirk appeared on Cowell’s face.

Milligan not only had the talent to sing but also to attract many eyes with his dazzling performance. Backed by an electric guitar, he was nothing less than the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, as Milligan strummed his acoustic guitar in power. Shaking his whole body while singing, he definitely grabbed the attention of the girls sitting in the theater. It was not only the 'Modern Family' actress who had a shocking expression on her face again, but also the ladies in the audience, who almost felt the fresh breeze of the performance as they yelled.

Towards the end, the performance got even stronger as Milligan danced while singing. As the drummer hit his final notes on the drum kit, the whole band came together and posed near him. Having their guitar up in the air, Milligan and the bandmates jumped on stage. With loud cheers from the audience, all four judges also gave the act a standing ovation. “That’s original, right?” Howie Mandel asked, also adding that the song is going to be a hit. “You are like the new Elvis of country, I think you are gonna breakout from this particular song, this particular moment,” Mandel added.

Vergara mentioned, “You are a perfect combination, the song was amazing, you are amazing, and I think America’s gonna go crazy, the girls are going crazy.” During his Season 17 audition, Milligan performed his original song, ‘Sounds Like Something I Do.’ Earning four yeses, he moved into the future rounds. Milligan finished the competition in third place according to Fandom. Milligan, however, returned for 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,’ where he competed on Mandel’s team. Milligan was eliminated in the preliminaries of ‘AGT: Fantasy League.’