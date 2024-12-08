From a killer matriarch to sizzling siren: The 10 hottest TV actresses of 2024

What happens when you combine beauty and talent? You get these 10.

As 2024 gives way to 2025, it's time to pay tribute to the hottest women on TV this year. With a diverse range of projects produced by both networks and streaming platforms, we got to see a variety of talent and beauty who defy the stereotypical rules that actresses are supposed to follow. So, without further ado, let's jump on the bandwagon and talk about the Top 10 hottest TV actresses of 2024.

10. Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Kali Reis attends HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Breaking preconceptions and emerging as a unique beauty, Kali Reis opens the list of the hottest TV actresses of 2024. Reis, who transitioned from boxing to acting, wowed audiences with her nuanced acting in 'True Detective: Night Country'. Reis, who played Detective Evangeline Navarro, shone amidst the show's snow-covered landscape.

9. Ella Purnell (Fallout)

Actress Ella Purnell attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Netflix's "Arcane" Season Two at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Ella Purnell shone bright in the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the hit videogame 'Fallout.' Purnell breathes life into the character of Lucy MacLean, giving her depth and charm as she goes on a risky expedition beyond Vault 33 to find her father.

8. Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)

Kaitlin Olson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of ABC's "High Potential" at No Vacancy on September 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kaitlin Olson playing a super-hot and super-smart mom will get her on the list anyway, but couple that with a star turn in the hit show 'High Potential' and Kaitlin is a winner. In 'High Potential' Olson's character possesses intelligence, charisma, and, of course, beauty, which are seamlessly complemented by her smart wardrobe, making her sophisticated while being relatable.

7. Natalie Portman (Lady in the Lake)

Natalie Portman poses for photos at the Red Carpet prior 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

When I say Natalie Portman looks like a dream in 'Lady in the Lake,' I am not kidding. The lovely actress blessed her admirers as she made her small screen debut as a sheltered lady who breaks free from her controlling husband and forges her own path and while doing so, she meets Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), and her life takes a radical turn.

6. Kim Ji-won (Queen of the Tears)

Bvlgari brand ambassador, Kim Ji-Won, is seen at the BVLGARI fragrance "OMNIA Crystalline" pop-up store opening at Lotte Department Store on September 28, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

If you're a K-drama veteran, you've probably seen Kim Ji-won in shows like 'Descendents of the Sun' and 'Fight My Way,' but it's Netflix's 'Queen of Tears,' that elevates her international profile. Ji-won shines bright as Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress who becomes aware of her deadly disease.

5. Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Anna Sawai attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

There is no disputing that 2024 was the year of 'Shōgun', with the show and its actors receiving high recognition, as evidenced by Anna Sawai's Emmy Award win for Best Actress. Sawai appeared ethereal as Toda Mariko, balancing her roles as a translator and a high-born Japanese woman with ease. Fans adored Mariko, and when her character was killed, X literally went into meltdown.

4. Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey)

Michelle Monaghan attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

There were few actresses this year who absolutely oozed sex appeal like Monaghan. Monaghan's portrayal of the free-spirited catastrophe on two legs, Bonnie, stole the show from right under Vince Vaughan's nose. Fans can catch her next year in the upcoming film 'The Price of Admission' and who knows, maybe in 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 too!

3. Matilda De Angelis (Citadel: Diana)

Matilda De Angelis attends the "La legge di Lidia Poët - Seconda Stagione" red carpet during the 22nd Alice Nella Città at Auditorium della Conciliazione on October 24, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

Set aside for the moment that the Citadel Universe is increasingly looking like another one of those Prime Video money-holes (a la LOTR) that's all bells and whistles and no quality. One thing no one can argue with is the fact that Matilda was amazing as Diana Cavaliari. Gorgeous and with enough grit for two John Waynes, Matilda carried the Russo Brothers' second installment in their Prime Video debacle.

2. Meghann Fahy (The Perfect Couple)

Meghann Fahy attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' was chock-full of amazing performances, but Meghann was outstanding as Merritt Monaco. Carrying on from her tour de force in The White Lotus, Meghann couples her stunning presence with a sinister hint of malice that spices up every character she plays. Meghann can be seen next year in the movie 'The Unbreakable Boy'.

1. Demi Moore (Landman)

Demi Moore attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Landman" at Paramount Theatre on November 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This was a close-run thing between Demi Moore and Ali Larter, but Demi flies through. Anyone who has seen the acclaimed movie 'The Substance' can pay testament to Demi's seemingly immortal beauty. And now in Taylor Sheridan's latest TV show 'Landman' Demi controls a cast as stellar as the Milky Way, all the while looking to die for, and trust me, some do.