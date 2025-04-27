An ‘AGT’ contestant redefined hula hooping — and gave judges nearly a heart attack: 'She's burning...'

Sofia Vergara once felt petrified after watching a dangerous act on 'AGT'! In an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 18, professional fire and cirque performer, Grace Good, stunned the judges with her jaw-dropping acrobatic, hula-hooping skills. The daring aerialist kicked off her act set to a cover of 'Bad to the Bone' by using a plastic hula hoop in a normal fashion. However, things took a drastic turn when Good grasped a rope that was above her head, and she lifted into the air. Every time Good landed on the ground, she amplified her performance to a different level. Good was even seen hula hooping in the air with three bright yellow hoops that were placed on different parts of her body.

Soon after, a man came on the stage with three flaming hula hoops in his hands. Then, Good tied her blonde locks in a messy bun to prevent them from the flames. When Good was up in the air, she had one flaming hula hoop above her head, the second one on her neck, and the last one on her stomach. As soon as the hula hoops began circling her body, the flames touched her skin. As per a report by The US Sun, at one point while watching Good's fiery act, a scared Vergara quipped, "Oh my God, she's burning herself!"

Good wrapped up her performance by quashing one of the flames when she put it into her mouth. Fortunately, the Williamson County native wasn't injured during her act, and she received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges by the end of her performance. When Heidi Klum was asked to offer her comments on Good's risky act, she said, "I didn't expect that because we've seen a lot of people hula hooping and stuff but never like this. Have you never burned your hair doing this?" to which Good retorted, "I have burnt my hair a lot."

Soon after, Klum exclaimed, "It was amazing, and you should be in Las Vegas." Then, Howie Mandel gushed over Good's act by saying, "That was the best hula hooping I've ever seen. You're an aerialist, but that's not enough. Let's light it on fire, and at the end, you swallowed flames. That was amazing." On the other hand, Vergara went on to say, "That was a perfect audition. It was exciting, it was fun, it was unique. You're gonna do great in Vegas for sure, that was so amazing."

Later on, Simon Cowell quipped, "Awesome Grace. If you were to go through the next round, is it more of the same?" In her response, Good shared, "You haven't seen anything yet." Shortly afterward, Good received four yeses from the judging panel, and she advanced to the next round of the competition. Good's journey on 'America's Got Talent' came to an end in the semi-finals. Later on down the line, Good returned for the spinoff 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' where she auditioned to Sam Ryder's "Space Man." Then, Good competed on the NBC show from Klum's team. Then, Good faced eviction in the semi-finals.