'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' star Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar signals big changes after love hits a bump

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' star Usman Umar and Kiera Ogden decided to part ways in July 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND: After years of trying to make his way to the United States, '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' star Usman Umar, also known as Sojaboy, is now announcing his new location. In June 2023, Usman flew to the UK to meet his new love interest, Kiera Ogden.

Kiera and Usman enjoyed exploring London together, with Usman even hinting that they would be married soon. However, by July 2023, the couple had decided to part ways.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Sojaboy and Kiera Ogden decided to part ways in 2023 (Instagram/@the.kiera.elise)

When Usman returns to the UK a year later, he remains vague about the purpose of his visit. Despite having lived in London for several months, he has deleted most of his posts, leaving only four on his Instagram account. The star of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' is not yet prepared to disclose his role there.

90 Day Fiancé's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar is in London now (Instagram/@officialsojaboy)

90 Day Fiancé's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar started dating Kim Menzies to advance his music career

Usman, a 35-year-old Nigerian musician, was first seen in 'Before the 90 Days' Season 4 with Lisa Hamme, his first wife, traveling from Pennsylvania to Nigeria to meet him. Usman married his "baby girl," who felt jealous of his female followers, despite their 20-year age difference. Before the conclusion, Usman and Lisa parted ways, and he went on to date Kim Menzies, another American. Usman aimed to succeed in the music industry, so it seemed obvious why he was dating Kim.

Although he was initially hesitant to date Kim, Usman quickly became engaged to her. He even threatened to take a second wife if the 50-year-old Kim was unable to have children. Feeling that Usman didn’t appreciate her sacrifices, Kim ultimately decided to end their relationship for good. However, Usman never stopped pursuing his goals. He has been working hard and demonstrating to his supporters that he is pursuing his goal of having a successful international career.

'90 Day Fiance' stars Kimberly 'Kim' Menzies no longer dating Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar (@tlc)

90 Day Fiancé's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Sojaboy accused of romancing US women for money

When Usman's first wife Lisa flew to Nigeria to see him, her friends inquired if he was a 'Yahoo boy' because he lived with all male companions. Lisa argued that Usman did not fit into the group and that he displayed no warning signs that made him appear like a 'Yahoo boy'. Lisa admitted to the cameras that she had a "small part" of doubt about Usman, but she was traveling to Nigeria to verify that he was the man he claimed to be and not a fraudster seeking to marry her for financial gain. Unbelievably, after their breakup, Lisa began accusing Usman of defrauding her of her love.

When Usman returned for a second season of the same spin-off with another older American woman, he faced skepticism from viewers. His desire to make it to the United States seemed unwavering. But Usman also adopted the moniker "Yahoo Boy" by starting his own television program, 'Yahoo Boy'. A Reddit user shared a poster for the soap opera, where Usman stars as 'Yahoo Boy' instead of 'Sojaboy.' The second season of the show is already available on YouTube.

90 Day Fiancé's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar wants to become a singer (@tlc)

90 Day Fiancé's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Sojaboy aspired to be as successful as MJ and Jay-Z

Usman aspired to achieve success in the United States. When he first met Lisa, he was a budding singer. He was an "entertainer, rapper, and celebrity in his home state," according to her introduction. Before his performance, Usman had 23,000 Instagram followers. When he met Lisa, he released the song 'I Love You' dedicated to his 'Babygirl.'

Usman seemed confident about relocating to the United States. He referred to himself as an "international superstar" and expressed his aspirations to perform worldwide, aiming to become a "bigger celebrity" in the US, similar to Michael Jackson and Jay-Z.