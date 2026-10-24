Marvel adds an Oscar-nominated star to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ in a mystery cameo

The German actress already has four major films out in 2026 before her Marvel appearance

Sandra Hüller has joined the cast of Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ in a cameo role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported the news as the character she is set to portray remains concealed, at least for now. Marvel Studios has yet to identify her character in its marketing materials for the tentpole release, which it is framing as a brief appearance. The cameo is the fifth high-profile film of 2026 for the German star, who also appears in ‘Project Hail Mary,’ ‘Rose,’ ‘Fatherland’ and the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Digger,’ which is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. ‘Fatherland,’ by Paweł Pawlikowski, is Poland’s entry for the international feature Oscar. ‘Project Hail Mary’ connects her to Ryan Gosling, who was unveiled as Ghost Rider at San Diego Comic-Con this year, with that film set for a 2028 release. Two stars from the same space adventure now have a place in Marvel’s lineup.

Sandra Hüller poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Digger’ in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Scott A. Garfitt)

Hüller’s international breakthrough was in 2016 with ‘Toni Erdmann,’ and her awards campaign culminated at the 96th Academy Awards. She was nominated for Best Actress in ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. She also appeared in ‘The Zone of Interest’, another Best Picture nominee, and that film took two Oscars, including the international feature prize. Her name first emerged in early October, when stunt performer Stevie Parker’s profile on the British Stunt Register listed Hüller, Katya Hazel Boirand and Josie Pocock among the actresses she doubled for on ‘Doomsday.’ The stunt website acts as a portfolio for British-based performers, and the film’s production base was in the U.K. The same entry credits Parker as a double for Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. This listing circulated online among fans approximately two weeks before the trade announcement.

Sandra Hüller arrives at the premiere of ‘Digger’ on Monday, September 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Chris Pizzello)

Boirand’s and Pocock’s names have fans speculating that the entry belongs to the Latverian Witches, the masked followers of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Marvel showed off the costumes for the Latverian Witches at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with labels noting them as such. On October 3, the studio posted a ‘Doomsday’ poster at Comic-Con Málaga, which features Doom standing before three masked figures, one of which bears the label, “Witching season has arrived.” Marvel has yet to cast an actress in any of these roles, and wild speculation about Hüller’s potential role in the film ranged from one of the witches to Doom’s mother.

Downey’s casting as the sorcerer king was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last year, and he is set to headline the ensemble as Victor von Doom, alongside Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm). The film also stars Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing their first Marvel movie since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019, and the tentpole release was in active post-production when Hüller’s casting was announced. Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ opens in theaters on December 18.