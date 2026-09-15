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‘The Traitors’ continues its streak at the Emmys with its latest win

‘The Traitors’ takes home the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO
“The Traitors” crew, winners of the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award, at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)
“The Traitors” crew, winners of the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award, at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

'The Traitors' just took home Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. In the process, the murder-mystery series also broke a six-year record previously held by 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' In 2020, the reality competition television series won in six categories. This set the single-year record for wins by a competition series. Season 4 of 'The Traitors' won accolades in the categories of host (Alan Cumming), directing, cinematography, costumes, picture editing, and production design at the Creative Arts Emmys, along with the Best Competition Series in 2026. This brings the Peacock series' tally to seven.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Alan Cumming, winner of the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award for “The Traitors”, poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Alan Cumming, winner of the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award for “The Traitors”, poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

The show was facing off against 'Dancing with the Stars,' 'RuPaul’s Drag Race,' 'Survivor,' and 'Top Chef' in the category. Alan Cumming, the show's host, took the center stage and kickstarted his acceptance speech. "I speak on behalf of all our producers who are running for the stage as though they're on a mission [on] 'The Traitors'," Cumming said. "Let them know what it feels like! Thank you to the Academy so much, especially thank you last week for all the love you showed us at the Creative Arts Emmys," he continued. "It really means a lot, and is really inspiring us to do better and to go bigger."

An image of 'The Traitors' Season 4 winner Rob Rausch (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)
An image of 'The Traitors' Season 4 winner Rob Rausch (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The host then thanked NBCUniversal and Peacock for their enduring support, and all their "loved ones" who gave them the strength to bring out a great season every year. Also, he expressed gratitude to the show's diverse audience. Cumming finished the speech by urging people to make their voice heard. "Finally, tonight we have received the most votes, but tomorrow is voter registration day in this country," he said. "So please make sure you register to vote, because the time for talk is over. It is now time to vote, America. Thank you so much." Since premiering in 2023, 'The Traitors' has won the 'Best Competition Program' Emmy every year. A spin-off of the murder-mystery series titled 'The Traitors: New Blood' is set to air on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

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