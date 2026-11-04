David Charvet reveals what sparked his feud with Collin Gosselin on ‘Special Forces’

During his recent appearance on Oliver Hudson’s podcast, David Charvet reflected on his feud with Collin

‘Special Forces’ on Fox has been an intense experience for participants, with its extreme challenges taking a physical and mental toll. The competition also requires contestants to support one another during specific tasks. However, things did not go smoothly between David Charvet and Collin Gosselin. During his recent appearance on fellow cast member Oliver Hudson’s podcast 'Sibling Revelry', David reflected on his feud with Collin. He also recalled Collin’s behavior with other participants, including Matt Barnes and Oliver.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ featuring Oliver Hudson, David Charvet, Candace Cameron Bure, Alycia Baumgardner, and Ruby Rose (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

David recalled what Collin told him about Oliver, “My thing was about you. He (Collin) was like, dissing you outside or something. And I’m like, ‘Hey, dude, you got to get your s**t together.’ I was like, ‘What the f**k are you?’ And I rarely go red in any way.” He added, “I’m usually pretty even, but he was just…he f**king got me, you know?” Oliver then shared his thoughts on Collin and mentioned that they were like Collin’s “three dads” on the show. However, the show didn’t feature any arguments or disagreements between Collin and David.

“You kind of lose your s**t a little bit. But, you know, he also was a guy that went through some stuff that he didn’t know any better. Like, we grew up where we have each other’s back even if you’re wrong. I’m not going to call you out in front of others, I’m going to pull you aside and go, ‘Hey bro, that wasn’t right.’ He doesn’t have that because he didn’t learn that,” recalled David. Oliver noted that Collin is a “very sweet kid with a lot of s**t going on” and that he had “a lot to prove.”

A still from ‘Special Forces’ featuring Collin Gosselin (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

Elsewhere on the show, viewers also witnessed Collin opening up about his mother, Kate Gosselin. Ahead of the Red Man challenge in the October 29, 2026, episode, some participants took part in a high-intensity drill with the Directing Staff (DS) agents. Before the practice session, Collin explained that he had signed up for the show because of his estranged mother. He accused her of emotional and physical abuse in his new book, 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.' However, his mother has denied all of his allegations.