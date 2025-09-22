Twin hockey players wow 'AGT' with a high-energy routine blending slick puck tricks and dance beat

The Cline Twins brought hockey tricks to the stage of ‘AGT,’ and the way they had everyone impressed earned them a fan favorite position.

The Cline Twins made an appearance on ‘America's Got Talent' back in Season 17. In a pre-audition footage, brothers Connor and Carson mentioned that they began playing hockey at the age of six. Since then, they had been doing hockey tricks all the time. “We always watched videos with our family like ‘AGT, ‘” the Cline Twins said in the video, adding that it was their dream to be a part of the reality show. As they entered the stage, Heidi Klum gave them a warm welcome. Connor and Carson introduced themselves, as the judges guessed their act.

Soon after a long silence, a song was played in the background. They instantly threw their pucks in the air with the help of their hockey stick. Connor and Carson also moved the stick in a circular motion, catching the puck on it again. As Carson stood still, Connor juggled his stick and the puck. Looking at the act, even Terry Crews yelled, “That’s incredible.” Next, Carson threw the puck in the air several times as he swirled the stick at high speed. Connor and Carson then performed similar tricks with their hockey sticks and pucks together, reflecting each other's motion. With a change in the track, they grooved along to the music, showing light dancing skills, while sticking to their juggling routine.

Looking at their energy, the audience stood up and cheered with all their hearts. “I like it, I have never seen it,” Howie Mandel was seen telling Klum. Klum, too, appreciated what she was looking at. To a thundering applause, Connor and Carson Cline hugged each other. Meanwhile, Simon Cowell leaned back on his chair, having both his hands up in the air, giving them a thumbs up. “How long do you guys rehearse to get this good at doing this?” Klum asked the Cline Twins.

Connor told her that it had been a decade of dedication that made them so perfect in their routine. “I mean, I can’t just picture your mom hating this thing, you two in that room all day long,” Sofia Vergara stated, also calling the act “unexpected and so different.” Mandel added, “It is great, it’s unique, it's new, and your mom should be proud of you guys.” Cowell, meanwhile, shared that at first he thought the Cline Twins were nervous on stage, but their performance turned out to be “brilliant.”

According to Fandom, the Cline Twins went ahead into the future rounds of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ earning four yeses from the judges. The act was eliminated in the semifinals of ‘AGT’ Season 17. During their semifinal act, the Cline Twins performed their routine to a medley of hip-hop music. While Mandel and the ‘Modern Family’ actress gave them a standing ovation, the fan favorites did not receive enough votes to enter the Top 5 of the night. The twins later pursued their career in music. They have even launched a single.