‘AGT’ comedian's set was so good, Howie Mandel couldn’t let him walk off stage without a major offer

‘America’s Got Talent’ is known to introduce hidden gems to the world. While the show is about having a good time and surviving till the finals, one contestant was so good that he got an offer from one of the judges. In the Season 17 semifinals, Mike E. Winfield performed his act and got the audience roaring with laughter, winning over also judge, Howie Mandel. During the August 30, 2022, episode, Mandel asked Winfield if he was available to open for him. "I will tell you something: if you do not get voted into the finals, on September 9, I'm playing the Westbury Theater in New York. You come and open up for me," as per People magazine.

The grand gesture had both the contestant and Terry Crews's jaws drop. Mandel further continued, "But I've got a feeling you're not going to be available." The judge believed Winfield would be selected for the finals and would be busy preparing for the season 17 winning performance. Winfield also received a standing ovation from the other judges.

The Baltimore, Maryland, comedian later shared that because of the loud cheers from the crowd, he was unable to hear the whole judgment that Mandel had given him. "I didn't hear everything, but I heard the offer," the contestant admitted, adding, "I heard the date and I wrote it down and I'm going to follow up somehow." Recalling the time on stage, Winfield stated, "That was the first time, I think, physically my body moved across the stage."

Mandel also shared his thoughts on why he wanted to make the life-changing offer. "He just makes me, and an entire room, explode and my first thought is, you deserve one of the two votes to go on, but if America does not get it right and doesn't vote for you, I know that next week I'm going to be on the road anyway, in New York on the 9th," the judge explained. "No matter what, I want to see more of you," he continued, finding Winfiled's routine 'unique'. Mandel stressed that the contestant was a star in the making.

As per Fandom, Winfield had directly advanced into the semifinals when all the judges gave him a 'yes' in the auditions. During the semifinals, he received enough votes to enter the Top 5 of the night. He also advanced into the finals of ‘America's Got Talent’ with Metaphysic. During the finals, his routine was about how being a part of the reality talent competition changed his life, and how he hates windy days, while also making a few jokes about children. In the finale, Winfield presented ‘The Roast of Simon Cowell,’ where he took the help of the eliminated Season 17 comedians Don McMillan, Mr. Pants, Lace Larrabee, and comedian Jeff Ross, aka The Roastmaster General. Winfield was also a part of 'AGT: All Stars.'