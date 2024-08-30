Is Breana Tiesi married? 'Strange' relationship with famous baby-daddy created rift on 'Selling Sunset'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bre Tiesi, known for making headlines, made her reality TV debut in Season 6 of Netflix's popular show 'Selling Sunset' as one of the few new cast members. Her romantic life became a topic of discussion among her co-stars, particularly her open relationship with the 'Masked Singer' host Nick Cannon, which Chelsea Lazkani openly criticized.

In 2022, Bre welcomed her first child, a son named Legendary Love Cannon, with Nick Cannon. She has even created a separate Instagram account for her cute little son where she frequently posts adorable pictures of him.

Talking of Nick, Bre said, "He and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

Before getting romantically linked with Nick, Bre was hitched to athlete Johnny Manziel.

All the cast members of Season 7 including Bre Tiesi will be seen in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (youtube/@bravo)

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi was previously married to NFL star Johnny Manziel

Before her relationship with Nick and her pregnancy, Bre was married to former NFL player Johnny Manziel. They tied the knot in 2018 and were together for some time before divorcing in 2021. Johnny is a former American football quarterback who played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

The reality TV star hinted that Johnny was unfaithful during their marriage, which appeared to contribute to their breakup. In a March 2019 Instagram post, she expressed strong feelings about betrayal in marriage, stating that she doesn't tolerate it from someone she was devoted to.

"I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken, f**k money and f**k u and every other loser on here,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2021, their divorce was finalized, and Bre hosted an all-girls party to mark the occasion.

Bre Tiesi was previously married to Johnny Manziel (Instagram/bre_tiesi/@jmanziel2)

Are Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon still together?

Bre Tiesi has been transparent about her relationship with Nick Cannon and has mentioned him several times during 'Selling Sunset.' On the Netflix show, she spoke about her relationship status, saying, "My situation is interesting. I don't know if I would say I'm single."

"I've been in — I don't wanna call it open, but [an] open relationship I guess? I just know we just had a baby, we're really happy, so I'm happy in my relationship now," she added.

Bre stated that she plans to keep doing what suits her, regardless of others's opinions. She expressed that she isn't particularly fond of monogamy, and despite being in an open relationship with Nick, they share a strong bond.

On May 5, 2023, Nick surprised Bre with a black Lamborghini for her birthday, and they continued to enjoy each other's company. Bre's Instagram features numerous videos with her baby daddy, many of which are comedic skits.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon (Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi reveals she slept with Michael B Jordan

During an episode of 'Selling Sunset' Season 7, Bre Tiesi told her fellow cast members Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chrishell Stause that she has been intimate with Michael B Jordan, but she does not provide details on whether it was just a casual encounter or a short-lived relationship.

Michael B Jordan is a prominent actor recognized mainly for his performances in the 'Black Panther' and 'Creed' movie series. It's uncertain when Bre and Michael started their relationship.

Between late 2020 and mid-2022, Michael was in a relationship with Lori Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey. The movie star has never shared any pictures of Bre on his social media accounts.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi reveals that Michael B Jordan was not very good in bed in the reunion episode (Instagram/@bre_tiesi/@michaelbjordan)

Is Bre Tiesi single?

As of now, Bre Tiesi is in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, who is also the father of her child. Their relationship dynamic seems to be characterized by openness, suggesting that both individuals may be exploring connections with others outside of their partnership.

Bre and Nick originally crossed paths more than ten years ago when she joined the cast of the popular show 'Wild ‘N Out', which showcases various comedic and improvisational talents. Although the exact timeline of their romantic involvement remains somewhat ambiguous, it became public knowledge in January 2022 when Bre announced that she was expecting a baby with Nick.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi must be getting a good paycheck from the Netflix show (Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

