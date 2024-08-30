Is Chrishell Stause still married? 'Selling Sunset' star once dated her boss before falling for Aussie superstar

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip had been in love since early 2022 and tied the knot earlier in 2023

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CALIFORNIA: G Flip and Chrishell Stause are still married! The couple, who went public with their relationship in May 2023, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley lookalike in Las Vegas.

In October 2021, Chrishell and the non-binary Australian musician first connected at a Halloween party. The 'Selling Sunset' star and her co-star Jason Oppenheim had ended their relationship the year before, which allowed her romance with G Flip to truly take off.

During 'Selling Sunset's Season 5 reunion in May 2022, Chrishell announced her romance with G Flip. The couple later exchanged vows at a chapel in Las Vegas. The Australian artist was dressed in a suit by Melbourne-based designer E Nolan, while the real estate agent was wearing a floor-length, pearlescent white gown by Gemeli Power.

The reality star shared the exciting news on Instagram shortly after their wedding, posting a video montage set to G Flip's song 'Be Your Man.' The video concluded with a picture of Chrishell and G Flip sharing a kiss on their special day. After that, the real estate agent released a video clip from their intimate wedding, where an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony. The clip features Elvis singing to Chrishell and G Flip, with their laughter audible in the background.

The couple later revealed that G Flip had their wedding vows tattooed on her arm, while Chrishell had hers engraved on her ribs. The pair said that the night they met at a Halloween party, where they were both costumed as skeletons, is referenced in the tattoos.

Why did Chrishell Stause and 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim split?

In December 2021, Chrishell and Jason announced the end of their relationship, which made headlines after they revealed they had been dating for about five months. They both stated separately in their Instagram breakup announcements that it was because she wanted children, and he wasn't sure.

At that time, Jason posted on Instagram, stating, "We have different wants regarding a family." In a now-deleted post, Chrishell stated,"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family not ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward." "I very much one day hope to have a family, and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” she continued.

Chrishell discussed the split during the fifth season of the show, saying, “He just told me that he doesn't want to have a kid, and so as much as this hurts me to say, I've been clear with him about what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up.”

When did 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause meet G Flip?

During their Halloween 2021 encounter with Chrishell, G Flip disclosed on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast that they discovered they have a lot in common. "We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip described. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes," G Flip said.

Chrishell and G Flip were spotted kissing at The Abbey in West Hollywood on the Friday before the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 reunion special (albeit the pictures weren't released until after the show). At the renowned WeHo club, the pair cozied up in a booth together and shared a kiss.

On the 'Selling Sunset' reunion, Chrishell revealed her relationship with G Flip in response to a question from moderator France regarding her romantic involvement. The day after disclosing their relationship to the world, G Flip uploaded a picture of Chrishell getting them inked—the first time the musician had ever released a picture of the two of them together.

G Flip dropped the music video for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' and its accompanying song a day early on May 13. In the Los Angeles-shot video, the newlyweds are seen sharing intense PDA in various settings, including a studio, a couch, and a convenience store. In an Instagram video, Chrishell provided more insight into her relationship with G Flip and offered clarity on gender identification. She explained that G Flip is non-binary and shared, "So their pronouns are they, them."

G Flip plans to have children with 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause

G Flip spoke openly about their desire to have children on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "I definitely see children in my future," they said to host Janine Rubenstein. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that." "I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist," they continued. "So I was like, I've always loved kids, and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

They continued, "I feel like it honestly like changes the world, and it normalizes same-sex relationships and family structures," continuing, "Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children." "I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they added. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

Chrishell Stause will return with 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 on Netflix on September 6.