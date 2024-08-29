Who is Nicole Young's husband? 'Selling Sunset' star has a running rift with Chrishell Stause

'Selling Sunset' star Brandon backs Nicole Young in her feud with Netflix co-stars

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young's husband, Brandon Young, has been the senior Director of Music Affairs at the California-based video game company, Activision Blizzard. He has been in the Activision's Music Department since 2003. He kicked off his professional career by leading the music selection and negotiations on the Tony Hawk franchise. According to his LinkedIn profile, Brandon has also launched some of the popular music collaborations with A-list Hollywood celebrities including, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift. He went to Alan C Pope High School PTSA and studied Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Georgia State University. Nicole and Brandon have been together for more than a decade and exchanged vows in 2017.

Brandon has always been a supportive partner and husband which was witnessed during Season 7 of the Netflix show. During the cast trip to Palm Springs, Chrishell Stause claimed Nicole was acting "cracked out" in front of everyone and accused her of being on drugs. However, Nicole's husband Brandon helped her by slamming Chrishell with the drug test report. Nicole and Chrishell's strained the real estate agents's friendship and are still not on talking terms. The duo's drama would notably entertain the viewers in Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset'.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole and Brandon Young have been together for more than a decade (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

'Selling Sunset' stars Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause's feud troubles The Oppenheim Group agents

'Selling Sunset' stars Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause's explosive Palm Springs trip drama largely affected their co-stars. Nicole and Chrishell became competitors instead of co-workers which impacted alliances within The Oppenheim Group.

The real estate agents started taking sides with the co-stars dividing The OG employees. Amanza Smith has been a mutual friend of both Nicole and Chrishell and initially supported the latter on the drama. However, Amanza reportedly blocked Chrishell on social media leading to speculation that her connection with Nicole has sabotaged her former friendship.

'Selling Sunset' stars Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause's feud troubles The Oppenheim Group agents (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young apologizes to Chrishell Stause during Season 7 reunion

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young claimed that she had apologized to Chrishell Stause for threatening to sue her in front of her co-stars during the Season 7 reunion premiere following a drug accusation. However, the apology part reportedly didn't make it to the final cut. Instead, the reunion gave a more dramatic twist to Nicole and Chrishell's feud. During the reunion, Chrishell told Nicole, "I hate you, I own it. I don't care that it's not nice. I do hate you and I know you hate me."

However, Nicole later took to her Instagram Stories and slammed the final edit. She shared, "I definitely did apologize to Chrishell." Nicole further noted, "For whatever reason they decided not to put it in the final edit. So you won't see that unfortunately this evening but it definitely did happen." Netflix show star also added, "I just want to point that out because I think that’s an important piece to this whole puzzle moving forward."

Nicole Young's apology to Chrishell Stause fails to make it to 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 reunion (@netflix)

Brandon ensues feud with Emma Hernan for his wife Nicole Young

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young's husband Brandon made his Netflix show debut in Season 6. During the premiere episode, Nicole landed in an explosive argument with co-star Emma Hernan at Chelsea's Lazkani birthday party when Brandon chimed in to back his wife.

Nicole accused Emma of being a "social climber" which strained their friendship. However, Nicole went to her husband to vent to him about the drama when Brandon revealed the shocking text he sent to Amanza. Brandon shared that he texted Amanza, "f**k you." Nicole was disappointed with her husband's text but she appreciated his support.