Is Chelsea Lazkani leaving 'Selling Sunset'? Netflix star blows whistle on Bre Tiesi

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of Bre Tiesi's lunch scene with Amanda Lynn

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani has recently teased her Netflix show future after a dramatic feud with Bre Tiesi. In a recent Instagram Live, Chelsea revealed that she is currently not sure whether she will be willing to return to the franchise.

During the Instagram live, Chelsea also reflected on the lunch scene with Bre and behind-the-scenes drama. The Netflix show star revealed that Bre didn't have much storyline besides her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, but that soon turned into sabotaging Chelsea. Bre had already discussed with Amanda Lynn about Jeff making out with another woman in the lobby and decided to betray Chelsea on camera. Chelsea further revealed that Emma Hernan shared that Bre had orchestrated the lunch scene with Amanda and this was when she learned about Jeff's affair. The reality star was left with two options, Bre spreading the rumor to The Oppenheim Group or having a conversation with Bre. Chelsea admitted that she orchestrated the scene where Bre informed her about Jeff's affair.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani claims Bre Tiesi badmouthed about Amanda Lynn

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi initially admitted in Season 8 that Amanda Lynn was just a good friend, however, it was later revealed that the duo spent too much time together and even co-listed some of the properties together. Additionally, Amanda has recently shared a series of photos with Bre and referred to her as her 'best friend'.

However, Chelsea Lazkani recently exposed Bre's true feelings for Amanda. She claimed that Bre had told her and Emma Hernan that she "doesn't like that b***h." Bre also allegedly told Chelsea that Amanda "has a rich sugar daddy" and is a "h**."

Why did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi get sued?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani revealed that Bre Tiesi is facing a lawsuit due to a homophobic comment made on camera. However, Bre's comment failed to make the final cut and Chelsea were restricted from spilling further details. Bre has also been in legal trouble after her social media manager, stylist, and personal assistant filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

Bre's former employees claimed that they were harassed, discriminated against, and retaliated against based on their sex, gender, and sexual orientation. The lawsuit document also alleged that the Netflix show star's ex-employees suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things.

Will there be a 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 reunion?

Netflix has yet to give a green light to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 reunion. However, Chelsea Lazkani has recently shared an update on the special episode. The reality star revealed that the cast members are yet to film the reunion. She also noted that the cast members were interested in a reunion, suggesting a possibility for a special episode.

In the previous season, a reunion was confirmed before the finale premiere, and the episode was filmed a few weeks before the show aired. However, this time around, Netflix seemed to be in a debate about inviting the cast members together as things could get serious, especially after their series of accusations against each other.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani hints at facing racism in workplace

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani recently revealed that she has faced racism in the workplace. The Netflix show star reshared Vas J Morgan's social media post addressing the racism she faced on the Netflix show. The post reads, 'Black women have had to be strong since the day they were born."

The post also noted, "So Chelsea though I admire your strength I want to tell you. You shouldn't have to be! You should be able to turn up to work knowing that you won't be attacked, knowing that the production company that are meant to protect you won't bring a known and very blatant racist on a show of which you are the only BLACK CAST MEMBER (Trust me I've been there) you deserve better."