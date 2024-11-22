Bravo needs to fire Alexis Bellino again as 'RHOC' returnee hasn't learned her lesson

'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion Part 3 essentially assures Alexis Bellino's journey on the show is over—unless a miracle occurs

Alexis Bellino is the ideal person to toss to the wolves since there aren't many things that bring the Real Housewives together like a lamb sacrifice. Anchoring herself to a ship that sank many moons ago, Jesus Jugs has fallen.

It was a terrible conclusion to a season-long tactic of being awful and failing to make connections, which guaranteed Alexis' departure—unless there's a miracle waiting for her. Shannon Beador proceeded to dominate a wounded Alexis on the platform of the 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 reunion. The IMDb joke was extremely uncomfortable for Alexis, in addition to being a humorous reference to the controversy from the previous season. In the last ten years, in addition to her time on 'RHOC', Ms "TV star" has appeared in one episode each of four additional shows. Does that indicate a 15-year TV career? Only when utilizing the math from Real Housewife.

Shannon Beador continued to dominate Alexis Bellino during the 'RHOC' Season 18 reunion (Bravotv)

'RHOC' returnee Alexis Bellino acts delusional to be on TV

Alexis Bellino exhibits a degree of delusion that is uncommon in contemporary television. If only she would move out of her own way, it would be something worth keeping.

She doesn't do that, of course. Rather, she fought Shannon once more on the forensic accounting of her relationship with John Janssen and claimed that Shannon had misled her about repaying the entire sum of the loan.

To make matters worse, Alexis's engagement announcement included a picture with a bowl of lemons in the background, which seems to be eerily similar to Shannon's lemon bowl.

Alexis Bellino was arguably awful to her fellow cast members during 'RHOC' Season 18 (Bravo)

Alexis Bellino's allies crumbled by the end of 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion

To the dismay of the whole cast, who heckled her like the clown she is, her Carmela Soprano confessional with John Janssen may have been the last straw. Alexis was right to call Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson "tweedle-dee and tweedle-dumb," but really, Alexis, they are the women you ought to have looked for as allies.

It was a terrifying sight. As Alexis performed in front of an empty crowd, the entire ensemble kept disappearing behind sidebars.

Emily essentially pleaded with Tamra Judge to break up the strategic partnership, so Alexis could be easily removed from the show, and Tamra hardly objected.

After all, there is blood in the water. She is a shark, and she knows better than to overlook it.

It was surprisingly easy to forget that Tamra and Heather Dubrow are Alexis' "allies" while watching the reunion, particularly after Heather tossed the hot potato at Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella. Those seem to be Alexis' true pals.

Who could have known?

Alexis Bellino returned to 'RHOC' as a 'friend of the Housewives' after a ten-year hiatus (Instagram/Alexis Bellino)

Andy Cohen subtly hints at Alexis Bellino's exit from 'RHOC' again

And they become worse just when you think they can't get any worse. Since so much has transpired, the purported Ring camera footage of Shannon Beador acting erratically has faded into the background.

However, it appears that John was still able and ready to show Shannon those videos—with Alexis present—as a show of support rather than as a means of coercion. The man Alexis is with is the master, and poor Alexis is indeed the puppet.

As a result of her severe crash and burn, Andy Cohen essentially questioned how she thought she could stay on the show. While dismissing her, Andy said, "Good luck with the wedding planning! And uh, we will look out for… that date… maybe, if some of the women here will get an invitation."

To us, that seemed, "fired." At best, dismissed without bias.

The other ladies have lost all will to fight now that Alexis is out of the way and can celebrate for a bit. The only sign we receive about Alexis' true destiny is when mob leader Tamra says that John "did himself no favors by doing those videos."

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino journey with Bravo may end again (Bravo)

