‘RHOC’ Season 18 Reunion Part 3: Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino take first, tentative steps

'RHOC' stars Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino have continued to lock horns throughout Season 18

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 is coming to a close! 'RHOC' reunion Part 3 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 21, 2024. All the Orange County housewives, including Shannon Storms Beador, Alexis Bellino, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, and Emily Simpson will be reuniting for the upcoming episode.

In a scene from the preview of 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion Part 3, Shannon and Alexis can be seen addressing their long-standing feud. These two Bravo ladies have been at odds throughout the season. However, it appears that Shannon and Alexis will be attempting to end their rivalry during the reunion. For the unversed, the feud between these two began when Alexis started dating Shannon's ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

'RHOC' stars Shannon Storms Beador and Alexis Bellino try to mend friendship (Instagram/@shannonbeador/@alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' stars Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen are engaged in a messy legal battle

Former lovers Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen, who pulled the plug on their relationship in 2023, are currently embroiled in a nasty legal battle. Not long ago, John filed a lawsuit against Shannon and claimed she owed him $75k. Shannon later filed a lawsuit against John, with her attorney asserting that the Bravo star does not owe him a single penny.

As per the documents obtained by In Touch, Shannon's lawyer issued a statement stating, "John and Shannon were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years. During the relationship, the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions."

The statement further read, "After the relationship soured and eventually ended, John now claims that $75,000 he provided Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing and the like."

The legal battle between Shannon and John began earlier this year when he claimed she borrowed $75k from him for a facelift. He alleged that he lent her $40,000 on January 23, 2022, and $35,000 on May 20, 2022.

John claimed that Shannon was supposed to repay the loan, along with interest, but she failed to do so over the past two years. However, Shannon stated that she tried to repay the loan but he refused "because he didn't want to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement."

"What am I supposed to do? Say, 'Here's all this money that you claim that I owe you, and go ahead. Say whatever you want about me.' No. My attorney said I can't let you do that, so I have to now go to trial," she claimed.

'RHOC's Shannon Beador and her ex John Janssen are engaged in a legal battle (Bravotv)

Are Alexis Bellino and John Janssen still together?

'RHOC' stars Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are in a happy space right now. These two lovebirds got engaged in August 2024 after 9 months of dating. Alexis then broke the news of the pair's engagement on social media. John popped the big question to Alexis with a massive cushion-cut-shaped diamond ring.

Alexis gushed over her fiancee John in the caption of the Instagram post by writing, "On Cloud 9. Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes."

'RHOC' stars Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are still together (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion Part 3 drops on November 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.