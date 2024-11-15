'RHOC' gets out of control as Katie Ginella and Sidnei Silva feud embroils the cops

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella was sued for making fake claims to the police

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Katie Ginella has found herself in hot water! A 2016 report by InTouch revealed that a man named Sidnei Silva filed a lawsuit against her. As per the court documents obtained by the media outlet, Katie was sued for making fake claims about him to the police authorities. As a result of her allegations, Sidnei was sent to jail. In the lawsuit, Sidnei claimed that he had an argument with the Bravo housewife on the highway and she followed him back to his home.

In the documents, Sidnei stated that on that day, Katie was driving erratically. Recalling the incident on April 12, 2015, he said, “I was behind her the whole time.” Soon after, Sidnei approached Katie's car and saw her texting with her children. “The only thing I did was I looked at her when we stopped at a light," he further added. Sidnei remained calm and continued on his way home. However, Katie followed him, and once he arrived, she began shouting at him. The two then became involved in a heated altercation. “She started cussing me out. She lost it," he claimed.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella (Instagram/katie.ginella)

Sidnei Silva dubs 'RHOC' star Katie Ginella 'aggressor'

The documents state that “Katie Ginella exited her vehicle and confronted Sidnei aggressively.” In response, Sidnei pulled out his phone to record her actions. Katie then called the police and told them "a big lie," claiming that Sidnei had blocked her path and shouted at her children.

Sidnei was later arrested on several charges including reckless driving, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct. However, after further investigation, the police determined that Katie was the true “aggressor" in the road incident. “At this time in our investigation, the primary aggressor and actual events of the situation were unclear. In an attempt to separate both parties and thoroughly investigate the incident, we requested Sidnei to stay in his vehicle. However, Sidnei refused to comply," the report read.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella was called 'aggressor' (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Sidnei Silva had video footage to prove Katie Ginella's aggressive behavior

Sidnei Silva revealed that he had recorded the entire incident on his cell phone. The police noted that the video “showed Katie get out of her vehicle and tell Sidnei to stop recording her. Based off what I witnessed in the video Sidnei did not block her path to her vehicle.”

“When I was evaluating all the testimonial and physical evidence I concluded that Katie was the aggressor on the road; however, when I arrived on scene, Sidnei was the primary aggressor," the report further read.

Along with Katie, Sidnei also took legal action against Cobb County as well as the police officer who was involved in his arrest. Eventually, the case was dismissed after both the parties reached a settlement.

Sidnei Silva had video footage to prove 'RHOC' star Katie Ginella's aggressive behavior (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.