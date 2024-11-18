'RHOC' star Emily Simpson shuts down rumors about husband Shane Simpson's 'massive' problem

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Emily Simpson may have caught wind of rumors about her husband, Shane Simpson, and his alleged debt. As a devoted wife, she took matters into her own hands to address the situation. On Sunday, November 17, Emily reposted a news story with a headline claiming Shane had a "massive debt." The story suggested that Emily had spilled the beans about their financial situation in a leaked clip.

Interestingly, the article turned out to be nothing more than clickbait, with no mention of debt in the actual story. Seizing the opportunity, Emily took to her Instagram story and suggested that the word "debt" be replaced with "d**k" to make the headline "accurate." She added a snarky remark, urging the news outlet to "Carry on," and quipped, "They almost had it right!" The post comes amid ongoing rumors about Shane being in debt, which started when Emily implied that Shane's parents were funding their lavish lifestyle. While Shane's wealth is largely inherited, he also has a successful career of his own as an attorney at Benjumea & Associates in Orange County, specializing in workers' compensation.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Emily Simpson addresses rumours about Shane's finances (Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson)

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson addresses claims that she lives off her in-laws' money

'RHOC' star Emily addressed accusations that Shane’s parents fund her lifestyle during an exclusive interview with US Weekly. “You're gonna accuse me of living off of my in-law’s money?” she stated while hosting a reunion watch party on Thursday, November 14, in support of The Innocence Center. “[My husband] Shane has wealthy parents. I've never made that a secret. We’ve filmed at their home. Everyone has met my in-laws. It's very clear. But if they funded my lifestyle, why the f--- would I be sitting on this couch?”

She continued, “I would be living my best life on a yacht somewhere. I have worked the entire time I've been married to Shane and Shane has worked the entire time.”

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson addressed accusations that Shane’s parents fund her lifestyle (Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson)

What is 'RHOC' star Emily Simpson's net worth?

Emily's estimated net worth is $900,000, according to RealityTea. Her primary sources of income include her career as an attorney and her role on 'RHOC', where she reportedly earns $20,000 per episode. In the mid-2010s, she also explored party planning. Additionally, her wealth is supported by Shane’s considerable family fortune, stemming from his large Mormon family.

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson has an estimated net worth of $900,000 (Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson)

Are 'RHOC' star Emily and Shane Simpson divorcing?

There have been many rumors about 'RHOC' star Emily and Shane Simpson divorcing, fueled by speculation of trouble in their marriage. A gossip account, Bravo housewives, added to the drama by posting a story claiming the couple was "officially divorcing." Emily quickly responded to the baseless claims, taking to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors. "We're not getting divorced!" Emily wrote over the reposted story. "Shane is never getting rid of me!" She also added, "This is BS clickbait," warning her followers.