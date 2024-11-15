'RHOC' star Shannon Beador and ex-John Janssen demand a very specific trial as $75K feud threatens to explode

Shannon Beador requested permission to defend herself against John Janssen

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador and her ex-partner John Janssen are asking for a jury trial in their ongoing $75,000 financial dispute. According to the court filings, Shannon and John both expect the trial to take a number of days; Shannon estimates three to five days, while John thinks it may be over in two.

Both have previously expressed skepticism about using mediation to resolve their differences. According to John's complaint, which was first publicized, Shannon owes him $75,000 for loans. According to John, he gave Shannon two loans: $40,000 for a facelift and another $35,000. John says he hasn't been paid since they broke up in 2022.

John Janssen continues to drag RHOC's Shannon Beador to court (Bravotv)

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador slams down John Janssen's claims

However, Shannon refutes John's claims, arguing that these cash were split costs during their time together rather than loans. She disputes any duty to reimburse John, claiming that the financial contributions were a component of their joint agreement.

"[John] and [Shannon] shared finances during their four-year relationship, frequently supporting one another with financial contributions," Shannon's attorney added in support of her case. According to Shannon's legal team, John's allegations of loans with "specific yet unspecified terms" are baseless and unsupportable given their prior connection.

Shannon also claims that John's "breaches, actions, omissions, and negligence" are to blame for some, if not all, of the damages he is claiming. She feels that this should either disprove or weaken John's case against her.

She has also asked the court to reject all claims and mandate that John pay her legal fees, claiming that his claims are "baseless, unfounded, and unreasonable." She also asks that, in accordance with the law, she be given legal expenses if she prevails.

Both parties are preparing for a possible public trial as the matter between Shannon and John unfolds.

RHOC's Shannon Beador (Bravotv)

'RHOC' stars embroiled in legal proceedings

Amidst this legal battle, John has moved on with his love life and is now engaged to Alexis Bellino, Shannon's 'RHOC' co-star, after landing a proposal in August. David Beador, Shannon's ex-husband, and his estranged wife, Lesley Beador, are now going through a difficult divorce.

David Beador, ex-husband of Shannon Beador, is in legal dispute (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

Shannon Beador and John Janssen's court drama takes center stage at 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion

Alexis' decision to defend her fiancé for his involvement in the case will put the legal drama front and center during the Reunion episode, airing on November 14. Shannon states in the episode teaser that she believed John was attempting to extort her for more money since Alexis showed their group the DUI arrest recordings.

At first, Shannon agreed to give him half of the money, but she later changed her mind after finding out that John had incriminating video from her DUI conviction in September 2023. But Alexis says she didn't initiate anything.

"There are a lot of lies that have been spoken about John that are not true, and they’re going to be cleared up." In an "unseen video" footage that is given to the Housewives during the reunion, Alexis tells Tamra Judge and Katie Ginella, "If you want the videos, I’ll bring it all. So, b--ch, better just sit back."

Alexis Bellino to defend fiance John Janssen against Shannon Beador in 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion (Instagram/@alexis_bellino/@heatherdubrow)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo