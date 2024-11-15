RHOC’s Alexis Bellino reveals surprising reason behind complex living arrangement with fiancé John Janssen

'RHOC' stars Alexis Bellino and John Janssen, who have been engaged since August 2024, are not currently living together

Alexis Bellino is opening up about her current living situation with her fiancé, John Janssen! During the second part of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 reunion, Alexis revealed that she and her soon-to-be husband John are currently not living together in the same house. "We won't all live in one house for a while. John's house is small, so we will be doing both houses for quite a while," she shared in the episode which aired on Thursday, November 14.

The Bravo housewife previously spoke about her living situation with her partner John during a September 2024 interview at Bravo HQ. She mentioned that the engaged couple plans to split their time between both of their homes. "I mean, we pretty much live together right now, anyway. We bounce back between both homes. We decided we're going to keep both homes. I have twins in high school still. We don't want to uproot anybody from their normal, so we're gonna keep both homes for a while when the twins graduate, we'll decide then," she shared.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Alexis Bellino is not living with fiance John Janssen (Bravo)

Were Alexis Bellino's kids happy with her engagement to John Janssen?

In the Thursday, November 14 episode of 'RHOC' Season 18, Alexis Bellino opened up about how her three kids—James, Miles, and Mackenna—reacted to her engagement to John Janssen. She revealed that her children were taken aback by the pair's engagement.

"I sent a picture of the engagement ring to the whole family chain, and Miles' response was 'WTF.' And then he's like, 'CALL ME NOW' in all capital letters. He's like, 'John, you did not ask my permission.' And so, it was cute. And John's like, 'Are you OK with it?' And Miles is like, 'Yeah, I love you,'" she said.

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino's children love her BF John Janssen (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

When did Alexis Bellino and John Janssen get engaged?

'RHOC' Season 18 star Alexis Bellino got engaged to John Janssen earlier this year in August. She took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her fans worldwide.

"On Cloud 9 🎉❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes. 1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Bellino (@alexis_bellino)

When will Alexis Bellino and John Janssen get married?

For those of wondering, Alexis Bellino and her fiance John Janssen are going to walk down the aisle within a span of 12 months. While filming the reunion in October, Alexis disclosed that the pair's wedding date has already been planned but she didn't reveal the exact date.

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino and John Janssen to get married soon (Instagram/@ocricky1010)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.