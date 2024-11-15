Tamra Judge remains tight-lipped as cheating allegations surface on ‘RHOC’ Reunion Part 2

'RHOC' stars Tamra Judge and Simon Barney got divorced in 2011

Tamra Judge is facing cheating allegations on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18! During the second part of the reunion, the Bravo ladies picked up right where they left off, continuing their feuds from the first part and delivering even more drama for fans to witness.

At one point, Jennifer Pedranti opened up about Tamra's marriage to her ex-husband Simon Barney. While talking about the former couple's relationship, she accused Tamra of cheating on her partner. "Were you faithful to Simon?" Jennifer asked Tamra. On the other hand, Tamra chose to remain silent about the cheating allegations leveled against her. For the unversed, Tamra and Simon exchanged their vows in 1998. However, their relationship came to an end when Simon filed for divorce in 2010, after 12 years of marriage. Simon alleged that Tamra was verbally abusive and committed acts of disloyalty during their marriage. Later, the Bravo housewife took to her Facebook page and denied the allegations. “Thank you to everyone who understands and supports me. For the record, all accusations are false," she wrote at that time.

Tamra Judge accused of cheating on Simon Barney during 'RHOC' Season 18 reunion (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

Tamra Judge wanted a divorce from Simon Barney during 'RHOC' Season 3

Simon Barney was first introduced to the Bravo fans during 'RHOC' Season 3 when Tamra Judge joined the show. It was then that viewers got a closer look at the complexities of their relationship. In the Season finale, the couple engaged in a heated argument, during which Tamra said, "I want a divorce.”

The pair finalized their divorce in 2011. They share three children: daughters Sidney and Sophia Barney, and a son Spencer Barney. The ex-couple has joint legal and physical custody of their children, and neither party pays spousal support.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge and ex-Simon Barney finalized their divorce in 2011 (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge supported Simon Barney during his cancer battle

Simon Barney, best known as the ex-husband of Tamra Judge, was diagnosed with Stage 3 throat cancer in 2020. In an interview with People magazine, Simon showed his optimistic approach to fighting his battle against cancer. "I’m going to fight it with a smile and a laugh, and I’m going to beat it. It’s whatever my destiny is," he told the media outlet.

Simon's cancer diagnosis has helped him to sort out his family issues. “It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family. It’s really brought everyone closer together. When I told Tamra, she said she cried for like, two or three days."

He further added, "Things changed with our relationship from there, in a good way. We’re getting along in ways we haven’t in years." Due to his cancer diagnosis, all the animosity between the exes disappeared, and they now maintain an amicable relationship.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge remains on good terms with ex-Simon Barney (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.