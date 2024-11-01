'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter breaks down as she reveals 'arrangement' with Travis Mullen

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Gina Kirschenheiter is struggling to cope with her living situation with her partner Travis Mullen! During the finale of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, Gina became emotional as she reflected on their current arrangement, breaking down in tears.

Speaking about their complicated living situation, Gina subtly to Travis's ex-wife Meghan Mullen, saying, "I don't want it to stay like this permanently, but I need to deal with this issue and this problem and this person that's never gonna go away." Shortly after, Travis responded, "Some of the things that we have to deal with on a normal basis are difficult." In a private confessional, Gina opened up about the challenges the couple faces and how Travis's ex-wife has impacted their relationship. "You know, this has been years of toxic, scary, aggressive behavior from his ex-wife. And I just can't have any of that chaos in my home with my kids," Gina shared.

'RHOC' star Travis Mullen seems unhappy with his living situation with Gina Kirschenheiter(Instagram/@ginakirschenheiter)

In the 'RHOC' Season 18 finale, Travis Mullen expressed his thoughts on his living dynamics with Gina Kirschenheiter. When it comes to their current living arrangement, Travis and Gina don't see eye-to-eye. "I don't think it was the right decision. I still don't," Travis said. On the other hand, the Bravo housewife shared that the move was necessary. "I just want you to get to a point, though, when there's adversity, instead of pulling away you're pulling in. You get scared and you start to self-sabotage. And it makes me sad," Travis further added.

Shortly after, Gina suggested that the couple should go to therapy to address their issues. She also mentioned that she would take the initiative to reach out to potential therapists, while Travis assured her that he would participate in the sessions.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Travis Mullen filed for divorce from Meghan Mullen in 2017 (Instagram/@travis.mullen.85)

Why do Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen live apart?

During the premiere episode of 'RHOC' Season 18, Gina Kirschenheiter explained the reasons behind Travis Mullen's departure from her house and one of them was his ongoing situation with his ex-wife Meghan. "I feel like in my home it's me, Travis, six kids, and Travis's baggage. And it's too much," she said. In the past, Gina and Travis lived together with their six children, but as the kids grew older, their home began to feel cramped.

At the time of writing, Gina and Travis are still living apart. The couple shares custody of their two fur babies, Clover and Meatball. Despite their complex living situation, Gina envisions a future with Travis as he moves closer to finalizing his divorce.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Gina Kirschenheiter and her partner Travis Mullen live separately (Instagram/@ginakirschenheiter)

