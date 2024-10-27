Heather Dubrow needs to exit 'RHOC' for good; 'Fancy Pants' seems to be stumbling on her own ego

Reasons behind Heather Dubrow's poorest 'RHOC' season

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: One of the most popular 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' stars, in our opinion, is Heather Dubrow. The star is well-spoken, knowledgeable, strong-willed, and a community leader.

Fans have learned from her that you can be loyal to your friends and express your feelings in a cool, collected manner without compromising your beliefs. Nevertheless, Season 18 draws attention to Heather's shortcomings. Furthermore, we don't believe that this is her greatest season. Will the real Heather emerge, then, or will the OC queen's career come to an end?

Heather Dubrow made 'RHOC' Season 18 co-star cry

For instance, Heather is typically a good choice. However, she has been disappointing some viewers this season.

She has inflated little problems into major ones and made a lot of things about herself. Heather's disregard for Emily Simpson's sentiments is the clearest illustration of this. We don't believe Heather intentionally singled Emily out at her charity fashion display. However, the attorney was left inconsolable.

“That’s not my fault!” Fancy Pants joked when Emily accused her of viewing her as a big girl. Later, Heather said, "That’s not fair. I have news for you: the dress was tight on Emily, but it wasn’t too big. I’ve apologized, but you just want to keep coming after me."

Heather Dubrow made things ugly with 'RHOC' Season 18 newbie

The cast is becoming increasingly irritated with Heather's restrictions about interacting with others since they are unable to see the "real" Heather. Katie Ginella has demonstrated this quality several times throughout Season 18.

Although the two have not clicked, Katie was shut down when she attempted to discuss the matter with the champagne enthusiast. Heather has a talent for avoiding conversation until she has had a chance to process the information. Heather won't come back to address the topic in a composed manner until then. When her feathers are out of place, she never lets the camera capture her.

It's understandable why some of Heather's cast members believe she would never be able to assist them or show true concern for their lives. Additionally, we witnessed Heather chastise her husband for failing to respond in a particular manner in front of the cameras.

Although we have always enjoyed Heather, this season is making me feel like a terrible girl. We believe that Heather needs to be more open to letting others in and allowing them to witness her unruly side. We don't think Heather is aware that it's acceptable to not always be flawless.

Heather Dubrow could be making moves to 'RHOBH'

Originally from New York, Heather relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her career as an actor. She eventually moved to Orange County, where Dr Terry Dubrow's clinic was located, after meeting him on a blind date.

Although she purchased a house and had family in the OC, she would travel to LA for auditions. 'RHOC' cast her through Tamra Judge in Season 7, and she remained until the conclusion of Season 11 when she made the decision to leave. When she returned in Season 16, her family dynamic had changed and her life had undergone significant upheavals. Her diversified familial circumstances were well-received by her admirers.

The Dubrows have increased the size of their property in Season 18. 'RHOC' watchers had been wondering whether Heather would depart because they own many houses, including one in Beverly Hills. Does her riches and connections make her a better match for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Tamra, her co-star, is recuperating from three cosmetic surgeries.

She was questioned about Heather leaving the OC around this time. Reality Tea claims that Tamra is opposed to Heather leaving the show. In reference to Heather, she said, "You know I love Heather. I love my Fancy Pants, and she brings something really special to Orange County, and I would hate to ever see her leave."

"But I could see her going onto Beverly Hills if she wanted," Tamra remarked, offering a solution that would satisfy everyone. "I mean, maybe she could do both? Who knows, but I would hate to see her leave."

'RHOBH' original cast member Taylor Armstrong is the only other housewife to have switched brands. She had become friends with Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson after relocating to Orange County. So, she appeared on 'RHOC' as a "friend" for Season 17, but she only stayed for that one season. Despite our differences, we would be content wherever she is as long as she is enjoying her hot dogs and champagne. Do you believe Heather would be more at home on 'RHOBH' and leave OC completely, or would she remain on OC and make an effort to improve in subsequent seasons?

'RHOC' Season 18 airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 PM ET