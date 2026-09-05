‘Star Wars’ movies are finally moving forward after years of silence

Two long-delayed ‘Star Wars’ movies have resurfaced in Production Weekly, suggesting a revamp in the production of the long-awaited projects.

Two long-delayed ‘Star Wars’ movies are showing signs of life after years of uncertainty. ‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’ and Dave Filoni’s untitled film both appeared in the September 3 issue of Production Weekly as projects in development. The listing does not confirm that either movie has received a full greenlight, but it suggests Lucasfilm has not shelved them. ‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’ remains one of Lucasfilm’s most closely watched film projects. The movie will reportedly bring Daisy Ridley back as Rey, with the story set around 15 years after ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. Rey will work to rebuild the Jedi Order in a post-sequel trilogy era.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in a still from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' — (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)

The project has faced several writing changes since Lucasfilm announced it. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were originally attached to write the screenplay. Steven Knight later took over, but he left the project in 2024. George Nolfi then became the latest writer attached to the film in January 2025. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy remains the director of ‘New Jedi Order’. Disney once planned to release the movie on December 17, 2027, but the studio removed that date from its schedule in May 2025.

Dave Filoni’s untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie has also spent years without a major update. Production Weekly now describes the project as a story focused on the New Republic. The film would bring together storylines from ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, ‘Ahsoka’ and other Disney+ shows. That description matches the long-running idea behind Filoni’s movie. The project has been expected to connect several New Republic-era stories across live-action and animated ‘Star Wars’ projects.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn in a still from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' — (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)

Filoni now holds a larger role at Lucasfilm than he did when the movie was first announced. He became co-president of the studio in January 2026 alongside Lynwen Brennan. His work across ‘Star Wars’ television has also made him one of the franchise’s key creative figures. Neither ‘New Jedi Order’ nor Filoni’s movie has a confirmed theatrical release date. Their appearance in Production Weekly still gives fans a reason to believe both projects remain active. For now, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ remains the only upcoming movie with a firm release date. The Shawn Levy-directed film stars Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon and will arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027.