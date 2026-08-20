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Timothy Olyphant is returning to ‘Star Wars’ after 4 years in a fan-favorite role

Cobb Vanth’s ‘Star Wars’ fate was a mystery and now we know when it gets answered
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Timothy Olyphant at the premiere of 'Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness' at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett)
Timothy Olyphant at the premiere of 'Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness' at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett)

Cobb Vanth is walking back into a galaxy far, far away. Timothy Olyphant has joined the ‘Star Wars’ saga once again as Tatooine marshal, this time in LEGO form. Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group announced that the actor will reprise his role as Cobb Vanth in ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian,’ an animated special set to debut on Disney+ on September 2. It marks his first appearance in the franchise since ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ series in 2022. ‘LEGO Star Wars’ is a comedic adaptation of the first three seasons of the flagship live-action series, focusing on the story of Din Djarin and Grogu from their first encounter to the most memorable moments. 

A still from ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @StarWars)
A still from the ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @StarWars)

Directed by Chris Buckley, written by Michael Price, with Dan Langlois and Daniel Cavey as executive producers, it was previewed at the D23 event on August 14. The special was also shown exclusively to event attendees the following day. Olyphant plays Cobb Vanth, the Mos Pelgo sheriff who scavenged Boba Fett’s armor and used it to protect his town. He portrayed the character in Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2020 and later in two episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ in 2022, where his character survived an assassination attempt by the bounty hunter Cad Bane. However, since then, Cobb’s fate has been unclear, as Olyphant did not appear in the latest film ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ released in theaters on May 22. However, fans eagerly waited for his return to the ‘Star Wars’ universe, and his participation in the animated special puts all speculation to rest.

A still from ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @StarWars)
A still from ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @StarWars)

In addition to Olyphant, the cast of ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ includes Gavin Hammon as Din Djarin, David Acord as Grogu and MA-13, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming Na Wen, Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, and Taika Waititi as their live-action counterparts. Eric Bauza also joins the cast as Luke Skywalker. However, one major change was made behind the scenes. Carl Weathers, who voiced Greef Karga, died in 2024, and no replacement was announced for the role. In ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian,’ the head of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild is portrayed by Carl Lumbly. It is he whose voice narrates the preview of the animated special, telling the story of Din Djarin.

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ is generally a humorous adaptation of the popular series. As the trailer shows, IG-11’s attempts to self-destruct seem particularly amusing, while a LEGO Luke Skywalker turns out to be a wise mentor to Mando, insisting that he is a big shot. The tone of the series is much more light-hearted than the live-action version. It is noteworthy that the release of ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ coincides with the release of the live-action film ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ on Disney+. Thus, Disney+ is preparing for the fall by releasing two Mandalorian-themed projects. Cobb Vanth’s fate remains unknown to the end, but at least Timothy Olyphant has returned to the ‘Star Wars’ universe. 

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