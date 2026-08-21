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Are Michelle and Cameron still together? ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 couple gears up for Decision Day

Michelle and Cameron's fans have been looking for clues about their relationship status ahead of the Season 20 finale
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still featuring Cameron and Michelle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michelle.le___)
A still featuring Cameron and Michelle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michelle.le___)

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 features couples including Tori-Felipe, Nikki-Shawn, Marissa-Adam, BelleJolie-Mecca, Michelle-Cameron, Courteney-Nick, and Caitlin-Devin. While Courteney and Nick recently decided to leave the experiment, the remaining couples continued their journey. After the show's latest episodes, fans began wondering whether Michelle and Cameron are still together. The recently released episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ featured the duo discussing how things have “been easy” between them. In a confessional, Michelle shared, “Tomorrow is the Decision Day and all of us couples have to move out of this place. We have to spend tonight apart and have the time to think.”

​While sharing that she was sure about her and Cameron’s relationship, she added, “I’m still confident in us. But does Cameron have doubts?” Elsewhere, Cameron told the cameras that there are “always nerves” when committing your life to someone. He also spoke about “losing” his independence, and added, “Is it gonna blow up in flames in a couple of months, and then it’s gonna be embarrassing? All those thoughts kinda creep into my head.”

A still from
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 featuring Cameron (Image Source: Peacock)

Fans have been following the couple’s journey on the show and have noticed some social media activity that might hint at whether they are still together. Although the two don't follow each other on Instagram, Cameron’s April 26, 2026 Instagram post with his dog recently gained attention. One of Michelle’s friends commented on the post, “Olive!!!” This interaction had fans convinced that they are still in each other's lives, as one wouldn’t comment on their friend’s ex’s post.

A still from
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 featuring Michelle and Cameron (Image Source: Peacock)

In March 2026, Cameron left his job as a basketball coach at Portland Community College and took on a new position at California State University, San Francisco. Notably, Michelle also left her job in Seattle to "prioritize opportunities offering location flexibility,” as she shared via LinkedIn. She also posted a TikTok from outside the Lands Music Festival in San Francisco. While these developments may not be a coincidence, fans will have to wait for the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 finale and reunion to air on August 27, 2026, to know more.

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