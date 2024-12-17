11 best TV shows of 2024 that had us wanting more, from 'Dark Matter' to 'Baby Reindeer'

If you're looking for recommendations for the best TV shows of 2024, here's a complete guide that you won't regret reading

2024 has been a year of many accomplishments and firsts, as television shows not only pushed boundaries but also gave a spin to classics, bringing viewers an intriguing selection of storylines that are in every manner entertaining and intriguing. From compelling dramas that dig into the depths of human relationships to thriller series, this year's TV roaster provided viewers with some of the most thought-provoking shows.

Furthermore, streaming platforms and networks literally churned out the greatest material to grab the attention of viewers. Even though the year is drawing to an end, I still can't select a favorite show. So, let's discuss the top 11 finest television series that spiced things up in 2024.

11. Dark Matter

Joel Edgerton in a still from 'Dark Matter'(@appletv+)

The science-fiction drama 'Dark Matter' is receiving rave reviews for offering a mind-bending narrative with well-written characters. The show's plot revolves around a physics professor who is unexpectedly abducted and soon realizes that his alternate self has traveled from another universe and exchanged places with him. Throughout the series, we meet two Jasons who are similar in appearance and demeanor but have ulterior motives.

What I appreciated most about 'Dark Matter' was its ability to transcend the genre of science fiction and deliver a significant analysis of our existences through an entertaining narrative. The writers have created a universe that has enough room for character growth. Even the show's production quality was high and looked authentic, which was critical considering that the drama was set in two separate timelines.

10. The Perfect Couple

Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (Netflix/@hilarybronwyngayle)

Nicole Kidman was on a roll in 2024, starring in a slew of projects, but it was the twisting Netflix series 'The Perfect Couple' that stole the show. Set against a whodunit premise, the show is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel and is directed by Susanne Bier. The show's narrative revolves around Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), a well-known crime author married to Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber). While the couple appears to be madly in love on the surface, a closer look reveals far too many flaws to close the gap.

As the wealthy couple prepares for the wedding of their middle son, Benji (Billy Howle), to Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), a murder disrupts their plans. Now, the plot takes a fascinating turn where everyone is suspect, and as the story progresses, a mind-boggling truth about the privileged family emerges, making it impossible to identify the true culprit.

9. Masters of the Air

Austin Butler plays the role of Major Gale Cleven in 'Masters of the Air' (@appletv+)

Depicting the horrors of World War II, 'Masters of the Air' delivers an intriguing and entertaining account of the 100th Bomb Group unit and their harrowing bombing missions over Germany. The show is termed the unofficial third installment of the WWII trilogy, which began with the critically acclaimed 'Band of Brothers' and continued with 'The Pacific'.

Created by John Shiban and John Orloff, 'Masters of the Air' is based on the same-named novel by Donald L Miller. The show's aerial action sequences are stunningly detailed and keep viewers on the edge of their seats, in addition to the excellent ensemble.

8. X-Men 97

A still from 'X-Men '97' (@disney+)

Evoking a sense of nostalgia, 'X-Men '97' brilliantly establishes a new bar for animated superhero narrative with its exhilarating action and well-developed characters. In my opinion, 'X-Men '97' is the finest Marvel mutant adaptation ever. The animated series picks up after Professor X's death, leaving the superhero team to themselves.

As the plot progresses, the animated series follows superhero teams as they strive to restore themselves in the absence of their leader. What I like best about the program is that it not only focuses on Wolverine but also allows different characters to thrive, which makes every character special on their own.

7. Rivals

'Rivals' is based on Jilly Cooper's novel and amde its premiere on October 18 (YouTube/@hulu)

The title of the show very well describes the plot as it depicts the rivalry between two strong men. With a high production value and a talented cast, 'Rivals' must be one of the best shows of 2024. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, 'Rivals' revolves around power rivalries and relationships among the social elite.

The eight-episode miniseries, based on Jilly Cooper's book of the same name, features an addictive narrative of power romance and rivalry, which is further enhanced by great performances. The plot revolves mostly around Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), a handsome and roguish nobleman who battles with his adversary, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), an influential television producer.

6. Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in 'Baby Reindeer' (@netflix)

With four Emmy victories in 2024, one thing is certain: 'Baby Reindeer' must be one of the finest shows that no one anticipated to achieve this level of success. What makes the show shine brightly among the hoards of other shows is that it is based on the real-life experience of the writer and actor Richard Gadd's, where a stalker sent him over 41,000 emails over three years.

'Baby Reindeer' fictionalizes Gadd's real-life trauma experience and focuses on his character, Donny Dunn, a failing comic who becomes involved in an unsettling connection with Martha (Jessica Gunning) his stalker.

5. The Penguin

Colin Farrell in a still from 'The Penguin'(@warnerbros)

It appears that DC has finally realized that instead of focusing on big superhero films, it is time to shift their focus to other characters, and believe me when I say that 'The Penguin' has not only rekindled fans' interest but has also generated quite a buzz due to its intriguing plotline and, of course, stellar performances.

Set against the backdrop of Gotham City, where Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot (Collin Farrell) lives, 'The Penguin' has a grim setting, yet it manages to put a smile on fans' faces, providing much-needed humor in an otherwise serious series. In addition, Cristin Milioti's character Sofia Falcone is receiving accolades for her edgy performance in the show and I guess this is not a bad idea to have a spin-off solely based on her character.

4. The Gentleman

Theo James as Edward Horniman in a still from 'The Gentleman' (@netflix)

Theo James has to be more than enough reason for you to watch 'The Gentleman,' as the man not only shines in his character but also makes many swoon over his strong screen presence. If you ask me, I feel like the core of 'The Gentleman' is similar to 'Peaky Blinders', but less serious and more enjoyable. The narrative revolves around British Army Captain Edward 'Eddie' Horniman (Theo James), who finds himself in an unexpected role as the successor to his father's title and enormous estate.

As the story develops, Eddie realizes that the Glass family has a pre-existing deal to host a marijuana operation beneath their property. From this point on, a chain of events compels Eddie to make a tough decision. I must make a special note of Daniel Ings, whose performance as Freddy Horniman will undoubtedly leave you in stitches. I can't wait to watch Season 2 with his signature hen suit.

3. Apples Never Fall

A still from 'Apples Never Fall' (Vince Valitutti/Peacock)

Based on popular author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, 'Apples Never Falls,' delves into dark issues with heart and comedy, painting a fascinating image of a family disintegrating under strain. At its core, 'Apples Never Fall' is about the inexplicable disappearance of Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), a retired tennis instructor whose absence sends shockwaves through her family.

As the Delaneys deal with Joy's disappearance, suspicions grow and old scars erupt, revealing the family's volatile dynamic. What I like about the show is the non-linear narration, which helps to keep the pace consistent and keeps viewers interested as each episode peels back another layer of mystery.

2. Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal in a still from 'Presumed Innocent' (@appletv+)

I've literally seen people change their minds after seeing the show 'Presumed Innocent,' which initially received a lot of flak due to it being the adaptation of a hugely successful novel that was already made into a smash hit movie. However, Jake Gyllenhaal's performance shines on its own and adds such a startling twist to the tale that it could easily stand alone.

In my opinion, 'Presumed Innocent' is the perfect example of how a whodunit can be done successfully since you won't be able to anticipate who the killer is until the very end, which is a testament to David E Kelley's marvelous writing ability.

1. Shogun

'Shōgun' is the creative brainchild of Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo (@fx)

'Shogun' is the prime example of how, with a solid script and a brilliant cast, your idea will undoubtedly reach the audience, regardless of the language. 'Shogun' is a political thriller about five damiyos vying for possession of the Shogun title.

The show's creators, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo weave a narrative that is anchored in medieval Japan's political reality and authentically depicts it. What I liked best about the show was its ability to keep viewers involved by building suspense through actions and unsaid words. Even though I had no comprehension of the Japanese spoken on the show, the unspoken silence was enough to keep fans hooked to their televisions.