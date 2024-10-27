'The Penguin' gave us the best villain in recent memory, and it's a template all superhero shows must follow

'The Penguin' delves into the rise of Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot, a charismatic and ruthless criminal

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's 'The Penguin' is the one superhero show that has been grabbing major headlines since its debut, owing to its exceptional storyline and marvelous performances. The spinoff of 2022's 'Batman', 'The Penguin', recounts the rise to power of Oswald 'Oz' Cobb (Colin Farrell ). The creative brainchild of Lauren LeFranc, the eight-episode series has only three episodes left in the kitty, heightening the drama and mystery at an all-time high.

While the series primarily follows Oz's quest for power, it also introduces a host of characters eager to establish their legacies. Among these characters, there is one that seems to be not only receiving a lot of praise from critics but also on her way to becoming an iconic DC villain, reminiscent of Heath Ledger's 'Joker'.

Who is Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin'?

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

If you're watching 'The Penguin,' you probably are a fan of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) as well. You must first understand Sofia's real personality to comprehend why she is regarded as one of DC's greatest villains. Sofia is the daughter of Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong) in the show and her character is quite a layered one.

Even if her family history is not plenty to give you a sense of how vicious she can be, Sofia's character is made even more complex by the fact that she is a suspected psychotic serial murderer who was imprisoned at Arkham Asylum. Upon her return, she sets her sights on challenging Oz for control of Gotham City's criminal underworld, employing cunning strategies to ensure his downfall.

Why Sofia Falcone could be the best DC villain?

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

Sofia may appear to be a regular character at first, but by the halfway point of the season, she has essentially pulled off a rebrand that will make your jaw drop. Without spoiling much, Sofia solidifies control of her family's empire with a move that makes it clear she is the new big bad. One particularly chilling moment showcases her subtle insanity, when she suspects Oz of hiding details about her brother’s murder, her dismissive response to his flattery is both simple and riveting. This scene exemplifies the compelling performances delivered by Milioti and the creative team.

The character is well-written, with an equal balance of sharpness and subtlety, setting the way for Sofia to be one of the greatest characters in 'The Penguin'. I also like how Milioti has added an extraordinary charm to the character, which shines well throughout the runtime of the episode. I'm also glad to see Milioti finally getting the recognition she always deserved.

