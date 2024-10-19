5 scenes from 'Rivals' that are so outrageous they're the guiltiest thing you will watch this year

Hulu's 'Rivals' serves up one buzzworthy scene after another, guaranteed to keep you raising your eyebrows

Contains spoilers for 'Rivals'

LONDON, ENGLAND: If you aren't aware of Jilly Cooper's work, you're in for a wild ride with Hulu's adaptation 'Rivals'. However, those who have read her steamy novels will know exactly what to expect. The thing about Cooper's novel is that its characters are unapologetically awful, but naughty humor and hot moments are the USP here.

The series kicks off with a close-up of Alex Hassell's bare backside as he makes love to a gorgeous woman in a cramped airplane lavatory. This sets the tone for what’s sure to be a bolder and crazier ride ahead. 'Rivals' doesn’t aim to be a serious drama. Set in the 1980s, it touches on topics like sexism and AIDS but quickly shifts back to being entertaining before you even notice. It could be your next guilty pleasure, and you'll end up rewatching some of these scenes over and over again. Let's revisit some scenes that made our jaws drop.

1. 'Rivals' Episode 1: Naked tennis scene

Alex Hassell in a still from 'Rivals' (Youtube/@hulu)

'Rivals' wastes no time in playing its bold cards. In Episode 1, Alex Hassell not only flaunts his backside but also turns around to reveal himself to the camera. Just like Taggie (Bella Maclean), we weren't ready to see what happened to be a bizarre naked tennis match between Rupert and Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack). Sarah grabbed a piece of cloth and escaped the scene but Rupert stood shamelessly, making Taggie uncomfortable with his full-frontal exposure.

2. 'Rivals' Episode 1: Declan and Maud's steamy make-out

Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

Declan (Aidan Turner) and Maud 'Hara (Victoria Smurfit) have been married for over two decades, and have three children together. While they love each other, their relationship has found itself in hot water. Maud feels that Declan doesn’t give her enough attention, leading her to seek validation from other men. She is also unhappy with Declan's decision to move to Rutshire.

After Tony's (David Tennant) party in Episode 1, the couple returns and engages in a steamy make-out session. They’re so into each other that they can barely wait to get into the room. It's quite problematic that their young daughters have to watch, but the girls are already used to it. Despite the discomfort, the make-out session is definitely one you'll want to rewind!

3. 'Rivals' Episode 2: Taggie and Rupert's sexual tension

Bella Maclean in a still from 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

After walking straight into the naked tennis match, Taggie accidentally again catches Rupert in an awkward moment. This time he is having sex with Sarah at Valerie Jones's (Lisa McGrillis) party. Instead of stepping away, she stands at the door and watches them. Yes, it's a little creepy but Rupert is too handsome to take eyes off him. She doesn’t leave until Rupert notices her watching him with another woman.

What follows is massive sexual tension between both, elevated by Taggie's extremely uncomfortable, short black dress as the party’s chef and server.

4. 'Rivals' Episode 3: Maud's encounter with Rupert

Victoria Smurfit in a still from 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

In 'Rivals' Episode 3, Maud goes overboard with the budget and throws a lavish New Year party at her mansion. After all, she has a man to impress. She wears a stunning green outfit and throws herself at Rupert the moment he arrives.

Desperate to get some action, she takes him into a room. However, before she can seduce him, he reveals how much he likes her daughter, Taggie. Maud is outraged by this revelation. The real issue isn’t that the problematic man has his eyes on her daughter — it’s that she’s jealous of her daughter.

Typically, we might feel sympathy for Maud, who is insecure about her beauty at this age. But, let's not ignore the fact that she is a married woman who can't stay loyal because her husband is a workaholic.

5. 'Rivals' Episode 4 - Lizzie's Valentine surprise

Katherine Parkinson in a still from 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

It's Valentine's Day in Episode 3 of 'Rivals' and the men at Corinium couldn't care any less. However, Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) plans a surprise for James (Oliver Chris), inviting him over lunch. The doorbell rings, and she removes her robe to reveal her sexy lingerie. However, it's not her husband at the door, but Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer), with whom we can already sense some sexual tension.

Lizzie grabs her robe again and offers him a cup of tea. Freddie, being a thoughtful friend, surprises her with a typewriter. Now, even though both are married, by this point in 'Rivals', we're so accustomed to all the extra-marital drama that we can’t help but hope for some sparks between them. Unfortunately, nothing has unfolded between them just yet. But let’s be honest — their chemistry is undeniable, and it's one of those guilty pleasures we can't stop rooting for!

'Rivals' is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+