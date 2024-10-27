With 'The Penguin' DCU may have stumbled upon the secret to success

With 'The Penguin' gaining mass popularity among the fans, Matt Reeves might have cracked a new genre for superhero storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO’s 'The Penguin' has taken all of us by surprise, proving that Gotham’s villains have plenty of fascinating stories to tell. With Colin Farrell’s gritty performance as Oswald Cobblepot, viewers are getting a closer look at the criminal underbelly that Batman confronts. The show’s success has left fans hoping for more character-focused series from Batman’s world. Executive producer Matt Reeves hinted that this could be the start of something big for Gotham’s bad guys on HBO.

Reeves shared his enthusiasm, saying, “We would love to do more. We’re already talking to HBO about it,” during an interview with The Wrap. For Reeves, television provides the ideal platform to explore characters in ways that films cannot. 'The Penguin' has taken Cobblepot on a longer, richer journey that wouldn’t have fit into just one film. Working with showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Reeves was able to explore the character’s sophistication and flaws, creating a version of the Penguin that feels fully fleshed out and real.

What is Matt Reeves' vision for the DC villain universe?

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

Reeves shared his excitement about exploring Gotham’s villains on a deeper level, telling The Wrap, “We would love to be able to do more. We’re already talking to HBO about it.” The goal was to make The Penguin feel like a natural extension of 'The Batman', connecting the two stories without losing focus. “It’s this thing where you’re trying to organize it so that the movie hands off to the show,” Reeves added. By managing this “air traffic control,” he ensures that Gotham’s story feels connected, even across different formats.

Which DC antagonist might get the next spotlight in Matt Reeves' villain universe?

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

If another villain show is greenlit, HBO and Reeves are likely to look for a character with strong name recognition. Villains like Catwoman and the Riddler have already been introduced in 'The Batman', and fans speculate that the Joker might be too iconic for a series after 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

However, there are still plenty of Gotham’s rogues to consider. Classic foes like Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, or even Two-Face could each bring a unique perspective and add rich layers to the Batman universe. With 'The Penguin' opening the door, it seems that Gotham’s infamous characters could be ready to step into the spotlight.

'The Penguin' trailer