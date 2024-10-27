With 3 episodes of 'The Penguin' left, we have found our favorite character

Oswald Oz Cobblepot shares a complicated relationship with this character in 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In HBO Max's 'The Penguin', Francis Cobb (Deirdre O’Connell) quickly becomes one of the show’s most interesting characters. Even though she doesn’t appear much, her presence is felt deeply. As the mother of Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), Francis represents both love and pain in his life. She’s a character who makes us feel a mix of sadness, anger, and even fear.

Francis’s connection to Oz is complicated. O’Connell’s performance shows the heartbreaking decline of a mother who is slowly losing her mind. But there’s also a darker side to her, which makes us wonder what kind of influence she had on her son’s criminal life.

Francis Cobb is a tragic yet tough mother who struggles with dementia in 'The Penguin'

Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb in 'The Penguin' (@max)

From the moment we meet Francis, her struggle with dementia is clear. She forgets who people are and relies on sticky notes all over her home to remember things. It’s sad to watch her confusion, especially when she mistakes Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) for her own son. However, Francis is far from a mere victim of her condition. There are moments where her sharp wit resurfaces, revealing a ruthlessness that hints at her significant role in shaping Oz's character. For instance, her delight in believing Oz has taken out the Falcones underscores her complicity in his criminal psyche.

The complicated relationship between Francis and Oz in 'The Penguin' shows both love and pain

A still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

What makes Francis even more compelling is her relationship with Oz. She’s not just an old, frail woman but someone who likely pushed Oz into becoming the criminal he is. Even in her moments of confusion, she still manages to be cold and tough with her son. Oz clearly loves her and seeks her approval, but Francis often pushes him away. This makes their relationship both sad and relatable. We feel his pain as he navigates the chasm between his love for his mother and the emotional distance she imposes.

In 'The Penguin', Francis Cobb is far from a mere background character. Her emotional depth and complexity elevate her to one of the most unforgettable elements of the show, leaving audiences eager to explore the intricate dynamics of her relationship with Oz.

'The Penguin' trailer