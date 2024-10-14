Sofia Falcone's twisted decision in 'The Penguin' Episode 4 explained

Sofia Falcone makes one odd yet strategic decision in the climax scene of 'The Penguin' Episode 4

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO has delivered yet another intriguing episode of 'The Penguin' on Sunday, October 13. This time, the spotlight shifts entirely to Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) as her deeply unsettling past is brought to light. Infamously known as The Hangman, Sofia was recently released from Arkham Asylum in the series. However, 'The Penguin' Episode 4 drops a bombshell revelation.

It turns out that Sofia isn't The Hangman after all. It was her father, Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong) who murdered his wife, and later seven other women, in a fashion that appeared like a suicide. When Sofia came to know about the truth, Carmine framed her for all the murders and she was put in the asylum, citing that she was mentally ill. Most part of the episode focused on her tormented life in Arkham. Towards the end, the narrative returns to present-day timeline where Sofia pulls off a major stunt.

Sofia Falcone seeks vengeance in 'The Penguin' Episode 4

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

After Oz betrays her yet again and leaves her on the street to die, she calls Dr Julian Rush (Theo Rossi) for help. Julian is the one who treated her in Arkham. Sofia concludes that she's not the one who's broken but the world is, who framed her for the crimes she didn't commit. And therefore, she decides to go back to the Falcone mansion. Crashing the family dinner and making everyone uncomfortable, she confronts them about their betrayal.

Knowing that the entire family signed the affidavits ten years ago, claiming Sofia was mentally ill, it's time for her to take revenge. While Carmine is already dead, Sofia now wants other perpetrators to pay for their sins. So when everyone goes to sleep, she uses a poisonous gas that kills almost her entire family at night, except Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) and Gia.

Why didn't Sofia Falcone kill Johnny Viti in 'The Penguin' Episode 4?

Michael Kelly in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

Johnny Viti coming out alive from the gas attack isn't a coincidence. Sofia intentionally spared his life since she needed an underboss from here onwards. Viti has been working for the family for years and he is a strategic asset that will guide Sofia on her rise to power.

With Viti on her side, she will be able to secure the resources, loyalties and the top spot on the ladder of leadership. And Viti will have to cooperate especially after knowing what she is truly capable of. With Viti under her thumb, she will also be able to plan revenge on Oz (Colin Farrell). The real war begins now!

Four episodes of 'The Penguin' are available to stream on Max