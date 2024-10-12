Baby Reindeer's real-life scandal gives Netflix a lesson in drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is embroiled in a legal battle that could cost the streaming giant up to $120 million, with Fiona Harvey—the real-life inspiration behind the character Martha in the hit TV show 'Baby Reindeer' demanding compensation for her alleged defamation. Harvey's legal team is pursuing a $170 million lawsuit, accusing Netflix of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and gross negligence. The case is centered around significant discrepancies between Richard Gadd's 2019 Baby Reindeer play and its subsequent adaptation into a Netflix series.

Harvey claims the TV series, which garnered Emmy success, defamed her at an unprecedented scale by falsely depicting her as a convicted stalker. While the play noted that it was "based on a true story," the series promoted itself as a "true story," altering key details about her alleged behavior, including fabrications regarding her criminal history, as reported by Daily Mail.

Is Netflix liable for defamation over Martha's conviction in 'Baby Reindeer'?

Jessica Gunning plays Martha in 'Baby Reindeer' (@netflix)

One of Harvey's main grievances is the portrayal of her character, Martha, as a convicted stalker in the Netflix series. According to her legal team, the original play by Gadd did not feature any claims of arrest, conviction, or imprisonment for stalking. In contrast, the series ends with Martha pleading guilty and receiving a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence. In reality, Harvey has never been convicted of stalking. She has filed evidence, including a clean Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check, to support her claim.

Gadd’s play at the Edinburgh Fringe detailed the events between him and Harvey without suggesting she had committed a crime. In fact, the character Donny, Gadd’s alter ego, was advised by police that Harvey had not broken any laws. Harvey's latest amended complaint pointed out these discrepancies between the play and the TV series.

Will the court rule in favor of Harvey or Netflix in the defamation case?

Jessica Gunning as Martha in a still from 'Baby Reindeer' (@netflix)

While Harvey’s team disputes her portrayal, Netflix has also revealed unsettling details of her interactions with Gadd. Sworn statements allege Harvey sent sexually explicit messages, engaged in racist tirades, and made threats against Gadd, including telling him, "If I want you dead, you are ****ing dead." Gadd also claims Harvey assaulted him, though these allegations were taken further in the TV series, where Martha is shown committing sexual assault and physical violence—events that Harvey denies ever happened.

A California judge recently acknowledged that there are significant differences between the real events and those depicted in the series, stating, "There is a major difference between stalking and being convicted of stalking," as reported by Daily Mail. Despite some claims being dismissed, Netflix is facing mounting pressure, as many believe the time has come for the streaming service to settle. As mediation begins, it remains to be seen whether Netflix will choose to continue the fight or resolve the dispute behind closed doors.

