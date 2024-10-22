Will the massive success of steamy series 'Rivals' see the return of the 'Bonkbuster'?

'Rivals', starring Alex Hassell, David Tennant and Aidan Turner, is based on Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Rivals', Disney+'s adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel, has been making strong buzz ever since it premiered on October 18. Originally published in 1988, 'Rivals' is one of those "bonkbuster" novels that had its heyday in the '80s and '90s. Bonkbusters were quite a thing back in those days, filled with steamy romances, larger-than-life characters, glamorous settings, juicy scandals, and wild storylines.

Authors like Jilly Cooper, Jackie Collins, and Shirley Conran dominated this space, spinning tales set against a backdrop of '80s excess—luxurious lifestyles, complicated relationships, and endless drama. Cooper's 'Rivals' was one of them. Though the central plot revolves around two rivals of a TV network, their personal lives are as dramatic as they can get. If you have had time to catch the Disney+ show, you must have been stunned by all the steamy scenes, and wild relationships, that come across as quite problematic in today's day and age.

'Rivals' is a sweet escape for fans

Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

'Rivals' opened to rave reviews from fans and critics. Shortly after its premiere, a fan took to X and wrote, "I've just finished watching Rivals from Disney+. I haven't seen an epic drama like that in a long time. The final part deviates from the book a lot, but I think it improves it."

Someone wrote, "Well, Rivals on Disney Plus was a hoot to watch. So many great actors. Really liked Katherine parkinson as Lizzie and Danny dyer as Freddie. Bring on season 2."

"Finished Rivals on Disney+. It's really good. Campy, trashy and knowing. And in all seriousness Danny Dyer is utterly superb," reads another tweet.

"If Disney Plus don't give us a second season of Rivals, I will be beyond gutted. It's a great show, with a banging soundtrack. Do NOT let me down Disney," wrote a fan demanding Season 2 of 'Rivals'.

'Rivals' is a wild romp and that's exactly what seems to be appealing to viewers the most. The appeal of bonkbusters lies in its escapism. People love stepping into a world of excess, where characters attend lavish parties, indulge in scandalous affairs, and navigate the intrigues of power and wealth. Take Netflix's 'Bridgerton' for example. The success of that show lies in its larger-than-life setup, costumes and characters as it transports us to a period era, something that doesn't resemble our daily lives.

For some, these stories may feel outdated, but let’s face it—who doesn’t love a little guilty pleasure TV, especially when it involves naked tennis matches and boardroom showdowns?

'Rivals' floats into risky territory

Alex Hassell in 'Rivals' (Youtube/@hulu)

'Rivals' leans into the nostalgia of the 1980s, offering the same dose of glitz and drama that made the original book such a hit. But that doesn't mean a smooth sail for the series. Though bonkbusters had their time in the 80s and 90s, it eventually faded into the background. Now, the audience doesn't take content on the surface level. They spot the problematic elements. Classism, homophobia, and sexism were very much a part of these bonkbusters, which could be quite uncomfortable to watch on our screens.

Cameron Cook in 'Rivals' has to sleep with her boss Tony, to get a promotion. You can't help but wonder if her character would be written the same way today as in those times. And don't get us started with Rivals's Casanova Rupert. The scene where he gropes Taggie is just too uncomfortable and frustrating to watch. Even Cooper admits that Rupert “would be locked up in prison” in today's time, as quoted by the Independent.

It's astonishing how 'Rivals' has been able to woo the audience despite its problematic themes in today’s cancel culture. Is it the loyal fan base of the books contributing to the rising popularity of Disney+'s show? And, does this mark the revival of the bonkbusters genre? It's too soon to answer this. One show can't determine if the modern-day audience would be ready to accept such unfiltered wildness. But while we are at it, let's enjoy 'Rivals' and move on.

