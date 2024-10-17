Jilly Cooper's 'Rivals' is a sizzling wild romp of scandal, scorching hotness, and 80s glamor

Disney+'s 'Rivals' is an adaptation of the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name

LONDON, ENGLAND: When Disney+ first announced the adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel 'Rivals', we had our reservations, fearing that the essence might be lost in the process. Thankfully, that's not the case. Set in a fictional country of 1980s England, the series dives into the scandalous world of independent television where ambition and rivalry go hand in hand. The cherry on the top is the casting, bringing together who's who of British TV under one umbrella.

Starring in the lead is 'The Boys' fame Alex Hassell, alongside Desperate Romantics's actor Aidan Turner and Doctor Who's David Tennant. Premiered on October 18, Disney+'s adaptation embraces the wild energy of Cooper's world, delivering an extravagant spectacle filled with drama, humor, and lots of chaos.

'Rivals' is as bold as it can get

Alex Hassell in 'Rivals' (@disney+)

No matter how much homework you do on the show, you can never be fully prepared. 'Rivals' is outrageously bold and unapologetically wild. The series opens with a steamy moment in an aircraft's bathroom, followed by one erotic scene after the other. But make no mistake, 'Rivals' isn't all about sex and orgasm. At the centre of the narrative is the rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, and Lord Tony Baddingham, portrayed by David Tennant.

At times, the plot may take a backseat and focus more on its 90s vibe and quirky characters. But you wouldn't mind it either. The show's true essence lies in capturing the spirit of the 80s when excess and eccentricity ruled. It blends nostalgia with satire, serving up an exciting and bold soap opera.

'Rivals' is a nostalgic nod to the 80s

David Tennant in 'Rivals' (@disney+)

'Rivals' has stunned us with its recreation of the 80s. From the hair to costumes and even the soundtrack, every frame will pull you back into the bygone era. The series also wastes no time, trying to win over viewers not acquainted with Cooper's novels. But that shouldn't stop you from watching this masterpiece. Even if you haven't heard of Rutshire Chronicles all your life, you'll not feel alienated.

Using up cheeky innuendoes and unabashed ridiculousness, 'Rivals' feels like a tribute to classic British humor. There are sensitive moments too when it touches upon serious themes like racism, misogyny and even the AIDS crisis. However, it quickly swings back to its lighter tone.

The series, directed by Elliot Hegarty, is packed with stunning performances. Alex Hassell, David Tennant and Aidan Turner own the show with their quirky style of dialogue delivery. The humor doesn't feel forced, which makes this series even more fun and engaging.

'Rivals' is anything far from serious and subtle. But if you are looking for something wild, bold and raunchy, you must grab your popcorn and prepare to be entertained.

'Rivals' Season 1 premieres on Friday, October 18, on Hulu and Disney+