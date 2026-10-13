Zoe Saldana reveals 'micro-disagreements' with Taylor Sheridan over ‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale

‘Lioness’ Season 3 comprised eight episodes and starred Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly in key roles

'Lioness' star Zoe Saldaña (Joe McNamara) and creator Taylor Sheridan had conflicting views about one of the most crucial moments in Season 3’s climax, and the actress got her way. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña spoke about the scene featuring her character returning home after her kidnapping and rescue to find a 'For Sale' sign in the yard. In the scene, Joe learns that her husband, Neal McNamara (Dave Annable), has left with their daughters, Kate (Hannah Love Lanier) and Charlie (Celestina Harris). Their marriage was already strained before the season began, and Joe’s abduction, as well as her decision not to take a desk job, ultimately prompted Neal to leave.

The actress told the publication that she contacted Sheridan while he was writing the season and told him, “I don’t know why he would stay. I’m putting him in danger, I’m putting the girls in danger. If violence and threats approach the door of our home because of what my partner does, I would have to put my children first and leave.” Sheridan, on the other hand, believed that the love between the couple would help them overcome all obstacles. This led to a few "micro-disagreements" between the duo. “I am grateful to Taylor that he gave Neal the f---ing strength to leave her in order for him to make a point. Because, if not, Joe’s a machine, she would’ve never stopped,” she added.

Zoe Saldaña attends Paramount+’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 New York Premiere at SVA Theater on July 29, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Saldaña also told the outlet that she doesn’t want Joe and Neal’s story to end on that note if the series returns for a fourth season. She likened the two to doves, which typically mate for life, and said they are people who truly discovered each other. Notably, Paramount+ has yet to renew the series for another season. Interestingly, Neal’s exit was not the only surprise the cast received late in the production process. The finale also revealed that Aaliyah Amrohi (Stephanie Nur), the daughter of a terrorist financier that Joe’s team targeted in Season 1, was behind the kidnapping. Saldaña told USA TODAY that Sheridan was writing multiple shows at the same time and handed in scripts about a week before they were needed on set. While the cast was shooting Episode 6, Episodes 7 and 8 arrived, and she said they “found out in real time” that Aaliyah was in the finale. She described Aaliyah as a smart antagonist whose anger had been simmering for years.

A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Aaliyah’s return ties the finale back to Season 1, which premiered on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023. Season 2 followed on October 27, 2024. Saldaña has led the series and served as an executive producer since the beginning, alongside Sheridan and Nicole Kidman, who plays Joe’s boss, Kaitlyn Meade. Michael Kelly plays CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield, and Morgan Freeman plays Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. The show is based on a real U.S. military program, and Season 3 opened on August 2, 2026, with eight episodes. The full season is streaming on Paramount+.