'Yellowstone' fans slam Taylor Sheridan for showing more interest in pushing '6666' spinoff than Season 5

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan was accused of overhyping '6666' following the premiere of the latest episode of Season 5 Part 2

Stars are not shining brightly for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, as the first two episodes of the latest season have failed to generate much frenzy. The drama series, which is revered for its gritty and rusty glance at the Western neo genre, has had John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as its central character since its launch. However, due to the offscreen feud between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, the quality of 'Yellowstone' has seen a drastic drop.

From timeline issues to disposing of characters like Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is under fire for being flavorless and a snoozefest. Not only that, but fans also expressed their disdain over the constant product placement of the 6666 brands, which is also directly publicizing the 'Yellowstone' spin-off '6666'.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 under fire for product placement and hyping up '6666' spinoff

After John's terrible death, it was expected that 'Yellowstone' would wrap up loose ends from previous seasons and offer fans a stunning farewell; nevertheless, the plot seems to have remained directionless. 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 2 particularly attracted fans' ire due to heavy product placement. The issue is visible when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) accompanies Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to a hotel, where a bottle of the 6666 Four Sixes vodka literally appears on the screen.

Avid fans of 'Yellowstone' are understandably dissatisfied and have blamed Sheridan for such product placements, as the creator owns the 6666 Ranch and the alcohol firm 6666 Grit & Glory, which sells vodka cocktails and beer. Sheridan might just be attempting to promote the spin-off series '6666,' which is set to feature 'Yellowstone' characters Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Walker (Ryan Bingham), who will probably travel to Texas to work on the Four Sixes Ranch.

Fans call 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 a promotion for '6666'

Soon after the premiere of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 2 on November 17, fans took to a Reddit thread to express their opinions on the excessive promotion of 6666 brands and the attempt at creating hype around the spin-off series.

One said, "This is a disjointed mess. At best, it’s a promo for 6666 and its products. Also, why is no one planning the funeral of the governor?"

Another added, "Taylor really wants to make sure you go and get $98 steaks and $30 sides at the 6666 steakhouse in Vegas. I'm not making up those prices," while a person wrote, "The whole episode was one big product placement for the 6666 ranch. Guess they have their own vodka now."

"Wow. Beth/Rip spinoff will be amazing. Endless product placement for Sheridan's ranch - the 6666s vodka LMAO - and god-awful Beth and Rip scenes. What happened to OG Yellowstone?" wondered an individual.

An agitated fan said, "Man so many ads for 6666s. But, I gotta say is smart way to get in more revenue though. I mean probably worked for Paul Newman with his own salad dressings and such or whoever used name to profit from it by using big name like that."

Criticizing Sherdian, a fan remarked, "For what it's worth, Sheridans show Lioness Season 2 is showing the same fatigue as Yellowstone. Inconstant plotline and irrelevant dialog. No 6666 vodka yet though."

Another said, "Wow....The first 45+ mins were absurdly boring and pointless. Instead of 6 eps, this shouldve been a 2-3 hour special with nothing happening outside of Montana. Idgaf about Texas, rattlesnakes, remodeling, Tate, Finn, and most notably, the 6666's. It appears they've realized Jimmy wasn't enough for anyone to care about the 6666 spinoff, we may be getting Rip/Beth roped in on it. Pushing the 6666 forcibly down our throats (like a shot of vodka) has me refusing to ever watch it."

