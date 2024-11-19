'Yellowstone' risks ending up as a caricature of its former glory, and time is running out

With the tragic demise of John Dutton, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 struggles to stay afloat

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Since its premiere in 2018, the Western-neo drama 'Yellowstone' has been lauded for its gritty and authentic portrayal of intricate family dynamics and power struggles. However, with two episodes already out, Part 2 of the fifth and final season of 'Yellowstone' has unfortunately taken a turn that is packed with uneven pace and confusing timelines.

'Yellowstone' has always been known for its jaw-dropping twists with strong narratives, but the new season raises the issue of whether the show is capable of offering a satisfying conclusion or will tarnish the legacy of previous seasons.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 fails to deliver its intended impact

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

One of the biggest blows that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 delivered is the demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). John has always been the central figure of the storyline, around whom the narrative is woven. However, due to an offscreen feud between Costner and the makers, the iconic character had to bear the consequences. Now, the storyline has taken a surprising turn with revenge as the central theme, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is hell-bent on punishing Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) for his involvement in the murder of their father.

Now, the biggest issue here is that the final season of 'Yellowstone' was expected to be emotionally and narratively strong, where stakes would have been higher than ever, and, the focus should be on tying the loose ends of the previous seasons. I'd thought the final season would finally deliver a mind-blowing conclusion with Jamie finally joining forces with John and his siblings, resulting in the Duttons getting rid of their enemies, but due to John's tragic demise, things have changed drastically to the point that the episodes feel like underdeveloped and boring. Not only that but there are timeline issues as well, as the first two episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 jumped in two timelines without any warning, leaving fans confused.

Fans criticize 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The avid fans of 'Yellowstone' are also unsatisfied with the trajectory of the latest season and have shared their sentiments on X.

A fan said, "I really want these final six episodes of Yellowstone to bring the series to a worthy conclusion, but after two of them I'm officially concerned they've lost their way. Anyone else?" Another added, "That second episode was so confusing! Did they edit it that way on purpose? If so, can someone explain it?"

I really want these final six episodes of #Yellowstone to bring the series to a worthy conclusion, but after two of them I'm officially concerned they've lost their way. Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/nWgJt9Fpma — ThePokerPastor (@thepokerpastor1) November 18, 2024

That second episode was so confusing! Did they edit it that way on purpose? If so, can someone explain it? — Julie Seals (@jewels_528) November 18, 2024

An agitated fan poured her heart and commented, "I said the same thing last night. I don't know where they're going with us other than Beth and Casey are probably going to kill Jamie and that absolutely nasty wicked woman he's with. Not sure where they're going with Casey demanding to get information about possible hired killers though."

I said the same thing last night. I don't know where they're going with us other than Beth and Casey are probably going to kill Jamie and that absolutely nasty wicked woman he's with. Not sure where they're going with Casey demanding to get information about possible hired… — Jamie the GenX OG (@GenxJamie) November 18, 2024

Another fan added, "The story line is all over the place, and it’s confusing as hell how does rip ride like he’s got to go see Beth Ann’s he’s still in Montana, then he’s on the road. Then he’s in Montana next scene he’s in Texas. It’s so confusing."

The story line is all over the place, and it’s confusing as hell how does rip ride like he’s got to go see Beth Ann’s he’s still in Montana, then he’s on the road. Then he’s in Montana next scene he’s in Texas. It’s so confusing — Will Preston (@presto36252) November 18, 2024

A frustrated fan said, "I honestly don't know. I'm so confused with the flashbacks and their timing. How hard is it to put a subtitle in there like they showing the events that led to the murder?" Another said, "I refuse to watch. Series has been ruined." Referring to John's death, another fan said, "They lost their heart.The Center cannot hold."

I honestly don't know. I'm so confused with the flashbacks and their timing. How hard is it to put a subtitle in there like they showing the events that led to the murder? — Mike Blessitt (@RealMikeyB) November 18, 2024

I refuse to watch. Series has been ruined. — Lee Athey (@DLA70) November 18, 2024

They lost their heart.The Center cannot hold. — Donna Gallipeau (@DonnaGallipeau) November 18, 2024

How 'Yellowstone' can deliver a satisfying conclusion

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The concern that 'Yellowstone' will tarnish its legacy due to the botched storyline for the last season is valid, but there's still time, and I'm guessing things will buckle up starting with Episode 3. To deliver a satisfying conclusion, the series should focus on its core themes of family legacy, loyalty, and power. A satisfying end would be when all three themes are integrated into the narrative in a way that seems earned rather than abrupt.

I hope Beth will quit beating around the bush from Episode 3 and take action against Jamie. This will at least provide a fresh layer to the story. On that note, I want Jamie and Beth to reunite to take down Market Equities, which will undoubtedly be consistent with the family theme. The last season should also clarify the ranch's status and destiny. Whether it is Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) or Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) who will take care of the ranch should be addressed. Not only that, but it's high time that the Dutton prophecy also gets addressed, and I hope the creators don't deviate from this important plotline.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.