From Beth's bloody endgame to that achingly boring relationship: 5 questions ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 must answer

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 1 ended with John Dutton navigating the challenges of his new role as governor of Montana

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With much anticipation and intrigue, Part 2 of the fifth and final season of 'Yellowstone' is set to premiere on Sunday, November 10. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the neo-Western drama premiered for the first time on June 20, 2018, and focused on the Dutton family.

Renowned for its dramatic storytelling and complex characters, the first part of Season 5's 'Yellowstone' ends with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) navigating the turbulent waters of his new role as governor of Montana, facing potential impeachment instigated by his son, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Additionally, the sibling rivalry between Jamie and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) intensifies as Beth aligns more closely with their father, straining family relations even further. Nonetheless, as the last season is on the horizon, let's discuss 5 critical questions that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 must answer.

1. What will be the fate of John Dutton?

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone (@paramountnetwork)

The fate of John Dutton remains uncertain, as Costner has already announced that he will not appear in the second part of the final season of 'Yellowstone,' leaving the fate of his character in question. In my opinion, the upcoming season will likely see John’s death. The question is: how will it happen?

At the end of Part 1, Jamie is seen hiring a hitman to kill his sister, Beth, making it plausible that John could get caught in the crossfire and die. While it is a tragic development, Kevin has long been a name synonymous with the 'Yellowstone.' So ending the show without his renowned character would feel like depriving fans of one of their greatest joys. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the creators have planned for the character of John.

2. Is Jimmy Hurdstrom returning to the Dutton ranch?

Jefferson White in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountpictures)

Yes, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) is having fun on the 6666 ranch as a cowboy and is developing a budding romance with Emily (Kathryn Kelly), however, his entrance in the midseason finale indicates that his storyline is heading toward significant changes.

Jimmy's return may suggest potential conflicts or challenges for the Duttons. He may assume a pivotal role that could be crucial to the fate of the ranch. Perhaps the midseason finale reintroduced Jimmy to remind fans about the 6666 Ranch as there could be a spin-off on that as well.

3. What will be the future of Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton's feud?

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountpictures)

The sibling rivalry between Beth and Jamie could take a darker turn in the final season, potentially leading to one of their deaths. As shown at the end of Season 5, Part 1 of 'Yellowstone,' Jamie asks Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) if she knows anybody who might help him 'play offense,' suggesting his intention to kill Beth and disguise it as a natural death.

Sarah informs him about reputable firms with experts who can make it look like an ordinary death, but she advises him to let her handle the situation. We've seen the siblings at odds for the most part, but Jamie going to such extreme measures to have Beth killed is something different. In my opinion, their hate will ultimately escalate into something more catastrophic, and without John in the picture, we can anticipate one of them to be killed.

4. Who will own the land where Dutton Ranch' stands?

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowsone' (@paramountpictures)

The ownership dispute between the many characters over the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is the root cause of the entire crisis in 'Yellowstone.' The ranch borders the same-named national park and the Broken Rock Reservation, leading to conflicts among various factions vying for control of the area. John now has no obvious heir, thus the legacy of the ranch is up in the air. Although he has children, their relationships are currently strained.

Things with Jamie have become even more tense. However, his relationship with Beth has grown stronger throughout five seasons. Furthermore, he has successfully reunited with his son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). With the final season approaching, I hope the ranch's turmoil will be addressed effectively.

5. What will happen with Kayce Dutton and Monica Dutton?

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes in still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountpictures)

One of the most dramatic narrative developments in 'Yellowstone' has to be John and Kayce's reconciliation, especially given the early tensions caused by Kayce's marriage to Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille). With their son Tate becoming the seventh generation of the Dutton bloodline, things appear to be going well for the couple. However, as we recall from the Season 4 finale, Kayce had a vision in which he realized that his future with Monica involved a choice between her and the ranch.

However, by the midseason finale of Season 5, John has requested Kayce and Monica to run the ranch from East Camp, implying a possible compromise that would allow them to keep both their familial connections and their connection to the ranch. While this arrangement is agreeable, I'm curious how their bond will be tested in the remaining episodes of the season. I am sure they will experience some challenges, but am hoping that the power couple will overcome them with flying colors.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer