What happened to Summer Higgins? 'Yellowstone' fans make hay as divisive character set to return

Summer Higgins's future hangs in the balance.

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Throughout Yellowstone's successful run of nearly five seasons, the drama series has featured a bevy of colorful and intriguing characters, adding an extra dimension of intrigue to the plot. Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is one such character not only did she add spice to the cript, but also played an important part in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1.

The relationship between John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Higgins was at its apex in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1, but her disappearance from the first episode of Season 5 Part 2 has viewers wondering about her whereabouts. As Higgins' character was close to John, speculation is rampant over her departure from the show.

Fans share some hilarious theories

Piper Perabo in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Fans immediately noticed Higgins' disappearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, despite the fact that she is one of John's closest friends. Fans quickly shared their thoughts in a Reddit thread and most of them are absolutely hilarious.

A fan said, "Saw a promo for the next episode last night. I regret to inform everyone that she is in the next episode."

Another reaction from a fan said, "She was living in the Governor's mansion with her ankle bracelet, advising the Gov on vegan views, and jumped out through a window when she heard the gunshot."

Another said, "She's out in the fields fighting the cows for breakfast."

Referring to Higgins and Beth's feud, another fan said, "Beth buried her out back."

Poking fun at Higgins, one fan commented, "Well I guess that's the silver lining, she's gone. I dare say I like Monica as a character better than her."

While a fan commented, "Without Costner there’s no reason to have her."

Taking a jibe at creator Tyler Sheridan, another fan said, "She's on a shelf with the rest of Tyler Sheridan's dropped storylines. Between the plane bomb and dinosaur bones."

Summer Higgins will appear in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Piper Perabo in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

While Higgins does not appear in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, the trailer for Episode 10 hints at her appearance. The trailer does not reveal what Higgins' character's next course of action will be, but if we have to speculate, I believe she will team up with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) to bring Jamie (Wes Bentley) down.

With the Higgins character primarily focused on John, obtaining retribution for her lover will be the finest course of action for her and provide her with a satisfying conclusion.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

