'Yellowstone' rage-meter set to skyrocket as Beth and Jamie head towards a blood-drenched union

Beth and Jamie Dutton's hatred reaches a boiling point in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

There is an air of rage in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, which will eventually blow up in subsequent episodes, hinting at a brutal battle. With the tragic death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) the message has been sent out loud and clear for the final season and is sure to feature some jaw-dropping tussles that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. One of the most likely of these being the tension between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

Beth who is confident that her adoptive brother Jamie is responsible for John's death, is fixated on seeking revenge. Jamie, on the other hand, is initially taken aback when he learns of John's death, but swiftly controls his emotions with Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) devil on his shoulder. With these twists, the groundwork for the upcoming conflict has been laid out, with Beth and Jamie's inevitable dramatic clash foreshadowed as the centerpiece of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2.

Why Beth wants to kill Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

Beth is hell-bent on bringing Jamie to justice since she is confident of his part in John's death. The main conflict between Beth and Jamie stems from the fact that Jamie secretly got a doctor to perform a hysterectomy on Beth when she was a teenager (Beth was supposed to go in for an abortion) and Beth has, rightly, never forgiven him. Also, Jamie's mistakes have repeatedly jeopardized the Dutton family legacy. Jamie's stupid actions from nearly selling the Yellowstone Ranch to Market Equities to pursuing his own political ambitions, have run directly against the Duttons' interests.

However, John's death is something that even Jamie never wanted. As we saw in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, Beth tells Kayce (Luke Grimes) that Jamie is responsible for the death of John, but the latter doesn't buy it as being too far-fetched. Furthermore, Beth tells her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) about it, which is sufficient enough to demonstrate she really believes he is responsible.

Beth and Jamie Dutton to team up in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

While this scenario may appear to be out-of-the-blue, family (adopted or otherwise) means everything in 'Yellowstone'. Jamie's initial reaction to John's death shows that it was not an outcome he had hoped for. But Jamie is easily manipulated, and this time he falls victim to Sarah Atwood's cunning. But at some point, her words may fail to hit home, just as happened with his biological father.

We can see a situation where Jamie breaks free from Sarah's talons in the realization he was duped in order to get the ranch. But Jamie is just one factor, the more important one is whether Beth will forgive him or even have him as an ally. But one thing's for sure, Beth can be pragmatic when the end result is the avenging of her father and the brutal deaths of all those responsible for his demise.

The two 'siblings' back-to-back duking it out with their multiple enemies is a dream scenario, especially when you know that once their enemies are dead, there's only one more enemy left.

